select for filters
Select only these columns or rows from the input. Opposite of `reject`.
Signature
> select {flags} ...rest
Flags
--optional, -o: make all cell path members optional (returns
nullfor missing values)
--ignore-case: make all cell path members case insensitive
--ignore-errors, -i: ignore missing data (make all cell path members optional) (deprecated)
Parameters
...rest: The columns to select from the table.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|record
|record
|table
|table
|list<any>
|any
Examples
Select a column in a table
> [{a: a b: b}] | select a
╭───┬───╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼───┤
│ 0 │ a │
╰───┴───╯
Select a column even if some rows are missing that column
> [{a: a0 b: b0} {b: b1}] | select -o a
╭───┬────╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼────┤
│ 0 │ a0 │
│ 1 │ │
╰───┴────╯
Select a field in a record
> {a: a b: b} | select a
╭───┬───╮
│ a │ a │
╰───┴───╯
Select just the
name column
> ls | select name
Select the first four rows (this is the same as
first 4)
> ls | select 0 1 2 3
Select multiple columns
> [[name type size]; [Cargo.toml toml 1kb] [Cargo.lock toml 2kb]] | select name type
╭───┬────────────┬──────╮
│ # │ name │ type │
├───┼────────────┼──────┤
│ 0 │ Cargo.toml │ toml │
│ 1 │ Cargo.lock │ toml │
╰───┴────────────┴──────╯
Select multiple columns by spreading a list
> let cols = [name type]; [[name type size]; [Cargo.toml toml 1kb] [Cargo.lock toml 2kb]] | select ...$cols
╭───┬────────────┬──────╮
│ # │ name │ type │
├───┼────────────┼──────┤
│ 0 │ Cargo.toml │ toml │
│ 1 │ Cargo.lock │ toml │
╰───┴────────────┴──────╯
Notes
This differs from
get in that, rather than accessing the given value in the data structure, it removes all non-selected values from the structure. Hence, using
select on a table will produce a table, a list will produce a list, and a record will produce a record.