select for filters

Select only these columns or rows from the input. Opposite of `reject`.

> select {flags} ...rest

--optional, -o : make all cell path members optional (returns null for missing values)

: make all cell path members optional (returns for missing values) --ignore-case : make all cell path members case insensitive

: make all cell path members case insensitive --ignore-errors, -i : ignore missing data (make all cell path members optional) (deprecated)

...rest : The columns to select from the table.

input output record record table table list<any> any

Select a column in a table

> [{ a : a b: b }] | select a ╭───┬───╮ │ # │ a │ ├───┼───┤ │ 0 │ a │ ╰───┴───╯

Select a column even if some rows are missing that column

> [{ a : a0 b: b0 } { b : b1 }] | select - o a ╭───┬────╮ │ # │ a │ ├───┼────┤ │ 0 │ a0 │ │ 1 │ │ ╰───┴────╯

Select a field in a record

> { a : a b: b } | select a ╭───┬───╮ │ a │ a │ ╰───┴───╯

Select just the name column

> ls | select name

Select the first four rows (this is the same as first 4 )

> ls | select 0 1 2 3

Select multiple columns

> [[ name type size ]; [ Cargo.toml toml 1kb ] [ Cargo.lock toml 2kb ]] | select name type ╭───┬────────────┬──────╮ │ # │ name │ type │ ├───┼────────────┼──────┤ │ 0 │ Cargo.toml │ toml │ │ 1 │ Cargo.lock │ toml │ ╰───┴────────────┴──────╯

Select multiple columns by spreading a list

> let cols = [ name type ]; [[ name type size ]; [ Cargo.toml toml 1kb ] [ Cargo.lock toml 2kb ]] | select ... $cols ╭───┬────────────┬──────╮ │ # │ name │ type │ ├───┼────────────┼──────┤ │ 0 │ Cargo.toml │ toml │ │ 1 │ Cargo.lock │ toml │ ╰───┴────────────┴──────╯