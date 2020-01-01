seq date for generators

Print sequences of dates.

Signature

> seq date {flags}

Flags

  • --output-format, -o {string}: prints dates in this format (defaults to %Y-%m-%d)
  • --input-format, -i {string}: give argument dates in this format (defaults to %Y-%m-%d)
  • --begin-date, -b {string}: beginning date range
  • --end-date, -e {string}: ending date
  • --increment, -n {oneof<duration, int>}: increment dates by this duration (defaults to days if integer)
  • --days, -d {int}: number of days to print (ignored if periods is used)
  • --periods, -p {int}: number of periods to print
  • --reverse, -r: print dates in reverse

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothinglist<string>

Examples

Return a list of the next 10 days in the YYYY-MM-DD format

> seq date --days 10

Return the previous 10 days in the YYYY-MM-DD format

> seq date --days 10 --reverse

Return the previous 10 days, starting today, in the MM/DD/YYYY format

> seq date --days 10 -o '%m/%d/%Y' --reverse

Return the first 10 days in January, 2020

> seq date --begin-date '2020-01-01' --end-date '2020-01-10' --increment 1day
╭───┬────────────╮
 0 2020-01-01
 1 2020-01-02
 2 2020-01-03
 3 2020-01-04
 4 2020-01-05
 5 2020-01-06
 6 2020-01-07
 7 2020-01-08
 8 2020-01-09
 9 2020-01-10
╰───┴────────────╯

Return the first 10 days in January, 2020 using --days flag

> seq date --begin-date '2020-01-01' --days 10 --increment 1day
╭───┬────────────╮
 0 2020-01-01
 1 2020-01-02
 2 2020-01-03
 3 2020-01-04
 4 2020-01-05
 5 2020-01-06
 6 2020-01-07
 7 2020-01-08
 8 2020-01-09
 9 2020-01-10
╰───┴────────────╯

Return the first five 5-minute periods starting January 1, 2020

> seq date --begin-date '2020-01-01' --periods 5 --increment 5min --output-format '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S'
╭───┬─────────────────────╮
 0 2020-01-01 00:00:00
 1 2020-01-01 00:05:00
 2 2020-01-01 00:10:00
 3 2020-01-01 00:15:00
 4 2020-01-01 00:20:00
╰───┴─────────────────────╯

print every fifth day between January 1st 2020 and January 31st 2020

> seq date --begin-date '2020-01-01' --end-date '2020-01-31' --increment 5day
╭───┬────────────╮
 0 2020-01-01
 1 2020-01-06
 2 2020-01-11
 3 2020-01-16
 4 2020-01-21
 5 2020-01-26
 6 2020-01-31
╰───┴────────────╯

increment defaults to days if no duration is supplied

> seq date --begin-date '2020-01-01' --end-date '2020-01-31' --increment 5
╭───┬────────────╮
 0 2020-01-01
 1 2020-01-06
 2 2020-01-11
 3 2020-01-16
 4 2020-01-21
 5 2020-01-26
 6 2020-01-31
╰───┴────────────╯

print every six hours starting January 1st, 2020 until January 3rd, 2020

> seq date --begin-date '2020-01-01' --end-date '2020-01-03' --increment 6hr --output-format '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S'
╭───┬─────────────────────╮
 0 2020-01-01 00:00:00
 1 2020-01-01 06:00:00
 2 2020-01-01 12:00:00
 3 2020-01-01 18:00:00
 4 2020-01-02 00:00:00
 5 2020-01-02 06:00:00
 6 2020-01-02 12:00:00
 7 2020-01-02 18:00:00
 8 2020-01-03 00:00:00
╰───┴─────────────────────╯