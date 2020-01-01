seq date for generators
Print sequences of dates.
Signature
> seq date {flags}
Flags
--output-format, -o {string}: prints dates in this format (defaults to %Y-%m-%d)
--input-format, -i {string}: give argument dates in this format (defaults to %Y-%m-%d)
--begin-date, -b {string}: beginning date range
--end-date, -e {string}: ending date
--increment, -n {oneof<duration, int>}: increment dates by this duration (defaults to days if integer)
--days, -d {int}: number of days to print (ignored if periods is used)
--periods, -p {int}: number of periods to print
--reverse, -r: print dates in reverse
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|list<string>
Examples
Return a list of the next 10 days in the YYYY-MM-DD format
> seq date --days 10
Return the previous 10 days in the YYYY-MM-DD format
> seq date --days 10 --reverse
Return the previous 10 days, starting today, in the MM/DD/YYYY format
> seq date --days 10 -o '%m/%d/%Y' --reverse
Return the first 10 days in January, 2020
> seq date --begin-date '2020-01-01' --end-date '2020-01-10' --increment 1day
╭───┬────────────╮
│ 0 │ 2020-01-01 │
│ 1 │ 2020-01-02 │
│ 2 │ 2020-01-03 │
│ 3 │ 2020-01-04 │
│ 4 │ 2020-01-05 │
│ 5 │ 2020-01-06 │
│ 6 │ 2020-01-07 │
│ 7 │ 2020-01-08 │
│ 8 │ 2020-01-09 │
│ 9 │ 2020-01-10 │
╰───┴────────────╯
Return the first 10 days in January, 2020 using --days flag
> seq date --begin-date '2020-01-01' --days 10 --increment 1day
╭───┬────────────╮
│ 0 │ 2020-01-01 │
│ 1 │ 2020-01-02 │
│ 2 │ 2020-01-03 │
│ 3 │ 2020-01-04 │
│ 4 │ 2020-01-05 │
│ 5 │ 2020-01-06 │
│ 6 │ 2020-01-07 │
│ 7 │ 2020-01-08 │
│ 8 │ 2020-01-09 │
│ 9 │ 2020-01-10 │
╰───┴────────────╯
Return the first five 5-minute periods starting January 1, 2020
> seq date --begin-date '2020-01-01' --periods 5 --increment 5min --output-format '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S'
╭───┬─────────────────────╮
│ 0 │ 2020-01-01 00:00:00 │
│ 1 │ 2020-01-01 00:05:00 │
│ 2 │ 2020-01-01 00:10:00 │
│ 3 │ 2020-01-01 00:15:00 │
│ 4 │ 2020-01-01 00:20:00 │
╰───┴─────────────────────╯
print every fifth day between January 1st 2020 and January 31st 2020
> seq date --begin-date '2020-01-01' --end-date '2020-01-31' --increment 5day
╭───┬────────────╮
│ 0 │ 2020-01-01 │
│ 1 │ 2020-01-06 │
│ 2 │ 2020-01-11 │
│ 3 │ 2020-01-16 │
│ 4 │ 2020-01-21 │
│ 5 │ 2020-01-26 │
│ 6 │ 2020-01-31 │
╰───┴────────────╯
increment defaults to days if no duration is supplied
> seq date --begin-date '2020-01-01' --end-date '2020-01-31' --increment 5
╭───┬────────────╮
│ 0 │ 2020-01-01 │
│ 1 │ 2020-01-06 │
│ 2 │ 2020-01-11 │
│ 3 │ 2020-01-16 │
│ 4 │ 2020-01-21 │
│ 5 │ 2020-01-26 │
│ 6 │ 2020-01-31 │
╰───┴────────────╯
print every six hours starting January 1st, 2020 until January 3rd, 2020
> seq date --begin-date '2020-01-01' --end-date '2020-01-03' --increment 6hr --output-format '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S'
╭───┬─────────────────────╮
│ 0 │ 2020-01-01 00:00:00 │
│ 1 │ 2020-01-01 06:00:00 │
│ 2 │ 2020-01-01 12:00:00 │
│ 3 │ 2020-01-01 18:00:00 │
│ 4 │ 2020-01-02 00:00:00 │
│ 5 │ 2020-01-02 06:00:00 │
│ 6 │ 2020-01-02 12:00:00 │
│ 7 │ 2020-01-02 18:00:00 │
│ 8 │ 2020-01-03 00:00:00 │
╰───┴─────────────────────╯