seq date for generators

Print sequences of dates.

> seq date {flags}

--output-format, -o {string} : prints dates in this format (defaults to %Y-%m-%d)

: prints dates in this format (defaults to %Y-%m-%d) --input-format, -i {string} : give argument dates in this format (defaults to %Y-%m-%d)

: give argument dates in this format (defaults to %Y-%m-%d) --begin-date, -b {string} : beginning date range

: beginning date range --end-date, -e {string} : ending date

: ending date --increment, -n {oneof<duration, int>} : increment dates by this duration (defaults to days if integer)

: increment dates by this duration (defaults to days if integer) --days, -d {int} : number of days to print (ignored if periods is used)

: number of days to print (ignored if periods is used) --periods, -p {int} : number of periods to print

: number of periods to print --reverse, -r : print dates in reverse

input output nothing list<string>

Return a list of the next 10 days in the YYYY-MM-DD format

> seq date -- days 10

Return the previous 10 days in the YYYY-MM-DD format

> seq date -- days 10 -- reverse

Return the previous 10 days, starting today, in the MM/DD/YYYY format

> seq date -- days 10 - o '%m/%d/%Y' -- reverse

Return the first 10 days in January, 2020

> seq date -- begin-date '2020-01-01' -- end-date '2020-01-10' -- increment 1day ╭───┬────────────╮ │ 0 │ 2020-01-01 │ │ 1 │ 2020-01-02 │ │ 2 │ 2020-01-03 │ │ 3 │ 2020-01-04 │ │ 4 │ 2020-01-05 │ │ 5 │ 2020-01-06 │ │ 6 │ 2020-01-07 │ │ 7 │ 2020-01-08 │ │ 8 │ 2020-01-09 │ │ 9 │ 2020-01-10 │ ╰───┴────────────╯

Return the first 10 days in January, 2020 using --days flag

> seq date -- begin-date '2020-01-01' -- days 10 -- increment 1day ╭───┬────────────╮ │ 0 │ 2020-01-01 │ │ 1 │ 2020-01-02 │ │ 2 │ 2020-01-03 │ │ 3 │ 2020-01-04 │ │ 4 │ 2020-01-05 │ │ 5 │ 2020-01-06 │ │ 6 │ 2020-01-07 │ │ 7 │ 2020-01-08 │ │ 8 │ 2020-01-09 │ │ 9 │ 2020-01-10 │ ╰───┴────────────╯

Return the first five 5-minute periods starting January 1, 2020

> seq date -- begin-date '2020-01-01' -- periods 5 -- increment 5min -- output-format '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S' ╭───┬─────────────────────╮ │ 0 │ 2020-01-01 00 :00:00 │ │ 1 │ 2020-01-01 00 :05:00 │ │ 2 │ 2020-01-01 00 :10:00 │ │ 3 │ 2020-01-01 00 :15:00 │ │ 4 │ 2020-01-01 00 :20:00 │ ╰───┴─────────────────────╯

print every fifth day between January 1st 2020 and January 31st 2020

> seq date -- begin-date '2020-01-01' -- end-date '2020-01-31' -- increment 5day ╭───┬────────────╮ │ 0 │ 2020-01-01 │ │ 1 │ 2020-01-06 │ │ 2 │ 2020-01-11 │ │ 3 │ 2020-01-16 │ │ 4 │ 2020-01-21 │ │ 5 │ 2020-01-26 │ │ 6 │ 2020-01-31 │ ╰───┴────────────╯

increment defaults to days if no duration is supplied

> seq date -- begin-date '2020-01-01' -- end-date '2020-01-31' -- increment 5 ╭───┬────────────╮ │ 0 │ 2020-01-01 │ │ 1 │ 2020-01-06 │ │ 2 │ 2020-01-11 │ │ 3 │ 2020-01-16 │ │ 4 │ 2020-01-21 │ │ 5 │ 2020-01-26 │ │ 6 │ 2020-01-31 │ ╰───┴────────────╯

print every six hours starting January 1st, 2020 until January 3rd, 2020