sort-by for filters
Sort by the given cell path or closure.
Signature
> sort-by {flags} ...rest
Flags
--reverse, -r: Sort in reverse order
--ignore-case, -i: Sort string-based data case-insensitively
--natural, -n: Sort alphanumeric string-based data naturally (1, 9, 10, 99, 100, ...)
--custom, -c: Use closures to specify a custom sort order, rather than to compute a comparison key
Parameters
...rest: The cell path(s) or closure(s) to compare elements by.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<any>
|list<any>
|record
|table
|table
|table
Examples
Sort files by modified date
> ls | sort-by modified
Sort files by name (case-insensitive)
> ls | sort-by name --ignore-case
Sort a table by a column (reversed order)
> [[fruit count]; [apple 9] [pear 3] [orange 7]] | sort-by fruit --reverse
╭───┬────────┬───────╮
│ # │ fruit │ count │
├───┼────────┼───────┤
│ 0 │ pear │ 3 │
│ 1 │ orange │ 7 │
│ 2 │ apple │ 9 │
╰───┴────────┴───────╯
Sort by a nested value
> [[name info]; [Cairo {founded: 969}] [Kyoto {founded: 794}]] | sort-by info.founded
╭───┬───────┬───────────────────╮
│ # │ name │ info │
├───┼───────┼───────────────────┤
│ 0 │ Kyoto │ ╭─────────┬─────╮ │
│ │ │ │ founded │ 794 │ │
│ │ │ ╰─────────┴─────╯ │
│ 1 │ Cairo │ ╭─────────┬─────╮ │
│ │ │ │ founded │ 969 │ │
│ │ │ ╰─────────┴─────╯ │
╰───┴───────┴───────────────────╯
Sort by the last value in a list
> [[2 50] [10 1]] | sort-by { last }
╭───┬────────────╮
│ 0 │ ╭───┬────╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 10 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴────╯ │
│ 1 │ ╭───┬────╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 2 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 50 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴────╯ │
╰───┴────────────╯
Sort in a custom order
> [7 3 2 8 4] | sort-by -c {|a, b| $a < $b}
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 3 │
│ 2 │ 4 │
│ 3 │ 7 │
│ 4 │ 8 │
╰───┴───╯