sort-by for filters

Sort by the given cell path or closure.

> sort-by {flags} ...rest

--reverse, -r : Sort in reverse order

: Sort in reverse order --ignore-case, -i : Sort string-based data case-insensitively

: Sort string-based data case-insensitively --natural, -n : Sort alphanumeric string-based data naturally (1, 9, 10, 99, 100, ...)

: Sort alphanumeric string-based data naturally (1, 9, 10, 99, 100, ...) --custom, -c : Use closures to specify a custom sort order, rather than to compute a comparison key

...rest : The cell path(s) or closure(s) to compare elements by.

input output list<any> list<any> record table table table

Sort files by modified date

> ls | sort-by modified

Sort files by name (case-insensitive)

> ls | sort-by name -- ignore-case

Sort a table by a column (reversed order)

> [[ fruit count ]; [ apple 9 ] [ pear 3 ] [ orange 7 ]] | sort-by fruit -- reverse ╭───┬────────┬───────╮ │ # │ fruit │ count │ ├───┼────────┼───────┤ │ 0 │ pear │ 3 │ │ 1 │ orange │ 7 │ │ 2 │ apple │ 9 │ ╰───┴────────┴───────╯

Sort by a nested value

> [[ name info ]; [ Cairo { founded : 969 }] [ Kyoto { founded : 794 }]] | sort-by info.founded ╭───┬───────┬───────────────────╮ │ # │ name │ info │ ├───┼───────┼───────────────────┤ │ 0 │ Kyoto │ ╭─────────┬─────╮ │ │ │ │ │ founded │ 794 │ │ │ │ │ ╰─────────┴─────╯ │ │ 1 │ Cairo │ ╭─────────┬─────╮ │ │ │ │ │ founded │ 969 │ │ │ │ │ ╰─────────┴─────╯ │ ╰───┴───────┴───────────────────╯

Sort by the last value in a list

> [[ 2 50 ] [ 10 1 ]] | sort-by { last } ╭───┬────────────╮ │ 0 │ ╭───┬────╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 10 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴────╯ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬────╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 50 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴────╯ │ ╰───┴────────────╯

Sort in a custom order