sort-by for filters

Sort by the given cell path or closure.

Signature

> sort-by {flags} ...rest

Flags

  • --reverse, -r: Sort in reverse order
  • --ignore-case, -i: Sort string-based data case-insensitively
  • --natural, -n: Sort alphanumeric string-based data naturally (1, 9, 10, 99, 100, ...)
  • --custom, -c: Use closures to specify a custom sort order, rather than to compute a comparison key

Parameters

  • ...rest: The cell path(s) or closure(s) to compare elements by.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<any>list<any>
recordtable
tabletable

Examples

Sort files by modified date

> ls | sort-by modified

Sort files by name (case-insensitive)

> ls | sort-by name --ignore-case

Sort a table by a column (reversed order)

> [[fruit count]; [apple 9] [pear 3] [orange 7]] | sort-by fruit --reverse
╭───┬────────┬───────╮
 # │ fruit  │ count │
├───┼────────┼───────┤
 0 pear     3
 1 orange     7
 2 apple     9
╰───┴────────┴───────╯

Sort by a nested value

> [[name info]; [Cairo {founded: 969}] [Kyoto {founded: 794}]] | sort-by info.founded
╭───┬───────┬───────────────────╮
 # │ name  │       info        │
├───┼───────┼───────────────────┤
 0 Kyoto ╭─────────┬─────╮
 founded 794
 ╰─────────┴─────╯
 1 Cairo ╭─────────┬─────╮
 founded 969
 ╰─────────┴─────╯
╰───┴───────┴───────────────────╯

Sort by the last value in a list

> [[2 50] [10 1]] | sort-by { last }
╭───┬────────────╮
 0 ╭───┬────╮
 0 10
 1  1
 ╰───┴────╯
 1 ╭───┬────╮
 0  2
 1 50
 ╰───┴────╯
╰───┴────────────╯

Sort in a custom order

> [7 3 2 8 4] | sort-by -c {|a, b| $a < $b}
╭───┬───╮
 0 2
 1 3
 2 4
 3 7
 4 8
╰───┴───╯