sort for filters

Sort in increasing order.

Signature

> sort {flags}

Flags

  • --reverse, -r: Sort in reverse order
  • --ignore-case, -i: Sort string-based data case-insensitively
  • --values, -v: If input is a single record, sort the record by values; ignored if input is not a single record
  • --natural, -n: Sort alphanumeric string-based values naturally (1, 9, 10, 99, 100, ...)

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<any>list<any>
recordrecord

Examples

Sort the list by increasing value

> [2 0 1] | sort
╭───┬───╮
 0 0
 1 1
 2 2
╰───┴───╯

Sort the list by decreasing value

> [2 0 1] | sort --reverse
╭───┬───╮
 0 2
 1 1
 2 0
╰───┴───╯

Sort a list of strings

> [betty amy sarah] | sort
╭───┬───────╮
 0 amy
 1 betty
 2 sarah
╰───┴───────╯

Sort a list of strings in reverse

> [betty amy sarah] | sort --reverse
╭───┬───────╮
 0 sarah
 1 betty
 2 amy
╰───┴───────╯

Sort strings (case-insensitive)

> [airplane Truck Car] | sort -i
╭───┬──────────╮
 0 airplane
 1 Car
 2 Truck
╰───┴──────────╯

Sort strings (reversed case-insensitive)

> [airplane Truck Car] | sort -i -r
╭───┬──────────╮
 0 Truck
 1 Car
 2 airplane
╰───┴──────────╯

Sort alphanumeric strings in natural order

> [foo1 foo10 foo9] | sort -n
╭───┬───────╮
 0 foo1
 1 foo9
 2 foo10
╰───┴───────╯

Sort record by key (case-insensitive)

> {b: 3, a: 4} | sort
╭───┬───╮
 a 4
 b 3
╰───┴───╯

Sort record by value

> {b: 4, a: 3, c:1} | sort -v
╭───┬───╮
 c 1
 a 3
 b 4
╰───┴───╯