sort for filters

Sort in increasing order.

> sort {flags}

--reverse, -r : Sort in reverse order

: Sort in reverse order --ignore-case, -i : Sort string-based data case-insensitively

: Sort string-based data case-insensitively --values, -v : If input is a single record, sort the record by values; ignored if input is not a single record

: If input is a single record, sort the record by values; ignored if input is not a single record --natural, -n : Sort alphanumeric string-based values naturally (1, 9, 10, 99, 100, ...)

input output list<any> list<any> record record

Sort the list by increasing value

> [ 2 0 1 ] | sort ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │ 2 │ 2 │ ╰───┴───╯

Sort the list by decreasing value

> [ 2 0 1 ] | sort -- reverse ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │ 2 │ 0 │ ╰───┴───╯

Sort a list of strings

> [ betty amy sarah ] | sort ╭───┬───────╮ │ 0 │ amy │ │ 1 │ betty │ │ 2 │ sarah │ ╰───┴───────╯

Sort a list of strings in reverse

> [ betty amy sarah ] | sort -- reverse ╭───┬───────╮ │ 0 │ sarah │ │ 1 │ betty │ │ 2 │ amy │ ╰───┴───────╯

Sort strings (case-insensitive)

> [ airplane Truck Car ] | sort - i ╭───┬──────────╮ │ 0 │ airplane │ │ 1 │ Car │ │ 2 │ Truck │ ╰───┴──────────╯

Sort strings (reversed case-insensitive)

> [ airplane Truck Car ] | sort - i - r ╭───┬──────────╮ │ 0 │ Truck │ │ 1 │ Car │ │ 2 │ airplane │ ╰───┴──────────╯

Sort alphanumeric strings in natural order

> [ foo1 foo10 foo9 ] | sort - n ╭───┬───────╮ │ 0 │ foo1 │ │ 1 │ foo9 │ │ 2 │ foo10 │ ╰───┴───────╯

Sort record by key (case-insensitive)

> { b : 3 , a : 4 } | sort ╭───┬───╮ │ a │ 4 │ │ b │ 3 │ ╰───┴───╯

Sort record by value