sort for filters
Sort in increasing order.
Signature
> sort {flags}
Flags
--reverse, -r: Sort in reverse order
--ignore-case, -i: Sort string-based data case-insensitively
--values, -v: If input is a single record, sort the record by values; ignored if input is not a single record
--natural, -n: Sort alphanumeric string-based values naturally (1, 9, 10, 99, 100, ...)
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<any>
|list<any>
|record
|record
Examples
Sort the list by increasing value
> [2 0 1] | sort
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ 2 │
╰───┴───╯
Sort the list by decreasing value
> [2 0 1] | sort --reverse
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ 0 │
╰───┴───╯
Sort a list of strings
> [betty amy sarah] | sort
╭───┬───────╮
│ 0 │ amy │
│ 1 │ betty │
│ 2 │ sarah │
╰───┴───────╯
Sort a list of strings in reverse
> [betty amy sarah] | sort --reverse
╭───┬───────╮
│ 0 │ sarah │
│ 1 │ betty │
│ 2 │ amy │
╰───┴───────╯
Sort strings (case-insensitive)
> [airplane Truck Car] | sort -i
╭───┬──────────╮
│ 0 │ airplane │
│ 1 │ Car │
│ 2 │ Truck │
╰───┴──────────╯
Sort strings (reversed case-insensitive)
> [airplane Truck Car] | sort -i -r
╭───┬──────────╮
│ 0 │ Truck │
│ 1 │ Car │
│ 2 │ airplane │
╰───┴──────────╯
Sort alphanumeric strings in natural order
> [foo1 foo10 foo9] | sort -n
╭───┬───────╮
│ 0 │ foo1 │
│ 1 │ foo9 │
│ 2 │ foo10 │
╰───┴───────╯
Sort record by key (case-insensitive)
> {b: 3, a: 4} | sort
╭───┬───╮
│ a │ 4 │
│ b │ 3 │
╰───┴───╯
Sort record by value
> {b: 4, a: 3, c:1} | sort -v
╭───┬───╮
│ c │ 1 │
│ a │ 3 │
│ b │ 4 │
╰───┴───╯