source for core

Runs a script file in the current context.

> source {flags} (filename)

filename : The filepath to the script file to source ( null for no-op).

input output any any

Runs foo.nu in the current context

> source foo.nu

Runs foo.nu in current context and call the command defined, suppose foo.nu has content: def say-hi [] { echo 'Hi!' }

> source ./foo.nu ; say-hi

Sourcing null is a no-op.

> source null

Source can be used with const variables.

> const file = if $nu .is-interactive { "interactive.nu" } else { null }; source $file

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html