split chars for strings

Split a string into a list of characters.

> split chars {flags}

--grapheme-clusters, -g : split on grapheme clusters

: split on grapheme clusters --code-points, -c : split on code points (default; splits combined characters)

input output string list<string> list<string> list<list<string>>

Split the string into a list of characters

> 'hello' | split chars ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ h │ │ 1 │ e │ │ 2 │ l │ │ 3 │ l │ │ 4 │ o │ ╰───┴───╯

Split on grapheme clusters

> '🇯🇵ほげ' | split chars -- grapheme-clusters ╭───┬────╮ │ 0 │ 🇯🇵 │ │ 1 │ ほ │ │ 2 │ げ │ ╰───┴────╯

Split multiple strings into lists of characters