split chars for strings
Split a string into a list of characters.
Signature
> split chars {flags}
Flags
--grapheme-clusters, -g: split on grapheme clusters
--code-points, -c: split on code points (default; splits combined characters)
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|list<string>
|list<string>
|list<list<string>>
Examples
Split the string into a list of characters
> 'hello' | split chars
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ h │
│ 1 │ e │
│ 2 │ l │
│ 3 │ l │
│ 4 │ o │
╰───┴───╯
Split on grapheme clusters
> '🇯🇵ほげ' | split chars --grapheme-clusters
╭───┬────╮
│ 0 │ 🇯🇵 │
│ 1 │ ほ │
│ 2 │ げ │
╰───┴────╯
Split multiple strings into lists of characters
> ['hello', 'world'] | split chars
╭───┬───────────╮
│ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ h │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ e │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ l │ │
│ │ │ 3 │ l │ │
│ │ │ 4 │ o │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ w │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ o │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ r │ │
│ │ │ 3 │ l │ │
│ │ │ 4 │ d │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───────────╯