split chars for strings

Split a string into a list of characters.

Signature

> split chars {flags}

Flags

  • --grapheme-clusters, -g: split on grapheme clusters
  • --code-points, -c: split on code points (default; splits combined characters)

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringlist<string>
list<string>list<list<string>>

Examples

Split the string into a list of characters

> 'hello' | split chars
╭───┬───╮
 0 h
 1 e
 2 l
 3 l
 4 o
╰───┴───╯

Split on grapheme clusters

> '🇯🇵ほげ' | split chars --grapheme-clusters
╭───┬────╮
 0 🇯🇵
 1
 2
╰───┴────╯

Split multiple strings into lists of characters

> ['hello', 'world'] | split chars
╭───┬───────────╮
 0 ╭───┬───╮
 0 h
 1 e
 2 l
 3 l
 4 o
 ╰───┴───╯
 1 ╭───┬───╮
 0 w
 1 o
 2 r
 3 l
 4 d
 ╰───┴───╯
╰───┴───────────╯