split column for strings

Split a string into multiple columns using a separator.

> split column {flags} (separator) ...rest

--collapse-empty, -c : remove empty columns

--number, -n {int} : Split into maximum number of items

--regex, -r : separator is a regular expression

separator : The character or string that denotes what separates columns.

...rest : Column names to give the new columns.

input output string table list<string> table

Split a string into columns by the specified separator

> 'a--b--c' | split column '--' ╭───┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────╮ │ # │ column1 │ column2 │ column3 │ ├───┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┤ │ 0 │ a │ b │ c │ ╰───┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────╯

Split a string into columns of char and remove the empty columns

> 'abc' | split column -- collapse-empty '' ╭───┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────╮ │ # │ column1 │ column2 │ column3 │ ├───┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┤ │ 0 │ a │ b │ c │ ╰───┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────╯

Split a list of strings into a table

> [ 'a-b' 'c-d' ] | split column - ╭───┬─────────┬─────────╮ │ # │ column1 │ column2 │ ├───┼─────────┼─────────┤ │ 0 │ a │ b │ │ 1 │ c │ d │ ╰───┴─────────┴─────────╯

Split a list of strings into a table, ignoring padding

> [ 'a - b' 'c - d' ] | split column -- regex '\s*-\s*' ╭───┬─────────┬─────────╮ │ # │ column1 │ column2 │ ├───┼─────────┼─────────┤ │ 0 │ a │ b │ │ 1 │ c │ d │ ╰───┴─────────┴─────────╯

Split into columns, last column may contain the delimiter