split column for strings

Split a string into multiple columns using a separator.

Signature

> split column {flags} (separator) ...rest

Flags

  • --collapse-empty, -c: remove empty columns
  • --number, -n {int}: Split into maximum number of items
  • --regex, -r: separator is a regular expression

Parameters

  • separator: The character or string that denotes what separates columns.
  • ...rest: Column names to give the new columns.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringtable
list<string>table

Examples

Split a string into columns by the specified separator

> 'a--b--c' | split column '--'
╭───┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────╮
 # │ column1 │ column2 │ column3 │
├───┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┤
 0 a b c
╰───┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────╯

Split a string into columns of char and remove the empty columns

> 'abc' | split column --collapse-empty ''
╭───┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────╮
 # │ column1 │ column2 │ column3 │
├───┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┤
 0 a b c
╰───┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────╯

Split a list of strings into a table

> ['a-b' 'c-d'] | split column -
╭───┬─────────┬─────────╮
 # │ column1 │ column2 │
├───┼─────────┼─────────┤
 0 a b
 1 c d
╰───┴─────────┴─────────╯

Split a list of strings into a table, ignoring padding

> ['a -  b' 'c  -    d'] | split column --regex '\s*-\s*'
╭───┬─────────┬─────────╮
 # │ column1 │ column2 │
├───┼─────────┼─────────┤
 0 a b
 1 c d
╰───┴─────────┴─────────╯

Split into columns, last column may contain the delimiter

> ['author: Salina Yoon' r#'title: Where's Ellie?: A Hide-and-Seek Book'#] | split column --number 2 ': ' key value
╭───┬────────┬──────────────────────────────────────╮
 # │  key   │                value                 │
├───┼────────┼──────────────────────────────────────┤
 0 author Salina Yoon
 1 title Where's Ellie?: A Hide-and-Seek Book │
╰───┴────────┴──────────────────────────────────────╯