split words for strings
Split a string's words into separate rows.
Signature
> split words {flags}
Flags
--min-word-length, -l {int}: The minimum word length
--grapheme-clusters, -g: measure word length in grapheme clusters (requires -l)
--utf-8-bytes, -b: measure word length in UTF-8 bytes (default; requires -l; non-ASCII chars are length 2+)
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|list<string>
|list<string>
|list<list<string>>
Examples
Split the string's words into separate rows
> 'hello world' | split words
╭───┬───────╮
│ 0 │ hello │
│ 1 │ world │
╰───┴───────╯
Split the string's words, of at least 3 characters, into separate rows
> 'hello to the world' | split words --min-word-length 3
╭───┬───────╮
│ 0 │ hello │
│ 1 │ the │
│ 2 │ world │
╰───┴───────╯
A real-world example of splitting words
> http get https://www.gutenberg.org/files/11/11-0.txt | str downcase | split words --min-word-length 2 | uniq --count | sort-by count --reverse | first 10