split words for strings

Split a string's words into separate rows.

> split words {flags}

--min-word-length, -l {int} : The minimum word length

: The minimum word length --grapheme-clusters, -g : measure word length in grapheme clusters (requires -l)

: measure word length in grapheme clusters (requires -l) --utf-8-bytes, -b : measure word length in UTF-8 bytes (default; requires -l; non-ASCII chars are length 2+)

input output string list<string> list<string> list<list<string>>

Split the string's words into separate rows

> 'hello world' | split words ╭───┬───────╮ │ 0 │ hello │ │ 1 │ world │ ╰───┴───────╯

Split the string's words, of at least 3 characters, into separate rows

> 'hello to the world' | split words -- min-word-length 3 ╭───┬───────╮ │ 0 │ hello │ │ 1 │ the │ │ 2 │ world │ ╰───┴───────╯

A real-world example of splitting words