stor insert for database

Insert information into a specified table in the in-memory sqlite database.

> stor insert {flags}

--table-name, -t {string} : name of the table you want to insert into

: name of the table you want to insert into --data-record, -d {record} : a record of column names and column values to insert into the specified table

Insert data in the in-memory sqlite database using a data-record of column-name and column-value pairs

> stor insert -- table-name nudb -- data-record { bool1 : true , int1 : 5 , float1 : 1.1 , str1 : fdncred , datetime1: 2023-04-17 }

Insert data through pipeline input as a record of column-name and column-value pairs

> { bool1 : true , int1 : 5 , float1 : 1.1 , str1 : fdncred , datetime1: 2023-04-17 } | stor insert -- table-name nudb

Insert data through pipeline input as a table literal

> [[ bool1 int1 float1 ]; [ true 5 1.1 ], [ false 8 3.14 ]] | stor insert -- table-name nudb

Insert ls entries

> ls | stor insert -- table-name files

Insert nu records as json data