stor insert for database
Insert information into a specified table in the in-memory sqlite database.
Signature
> stor insert {flags}
Flags
--table-name, -t {string}: name of the table you want to insert into
--data-record, -d {record}: a record of column names and column values to insert into the specified table
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|table
|record
|table
|table
|table
|any
|table
Examples
Insert data in the in-memory sqlite database using a data-record of column-name and column-value pairs
> stor insert --table-name nudb --data-record {bool1: true, int1: 5, float1: 1.1, str1: fdncred, datetime1: 2023-04-17}
Insert data through pipeline input as a record of column-name and column-value pairs
> {bool1: true, int1: 5, float1: 1.1, str1: fdncred, datetime1: 2023-04-17} | stor insert --table-name nudb
Insert data through pipeline input as a table literal
> [[bool1 int1 float1]; [true 5 1.1], [false 8 3.14]] | stor insert --table-name nudb
Insert ls entries
> ls | stor insert --table-name files
Insert nu records as json data
> ls -l | each {{file: $in.name, metadata: ($in | reject name)}} | stor insert --table-name files_with_md