str downcase for strings
Make text lowercase.
Signature
> str downcase {flags} ...rest
Parameters
...rest: For a data structure input, convert strings at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|string
|list<string>
|list<string>
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Downcase contents
> 'NU' | str downcase
nu
Downcase contents
> 'TESTa' | str downcase
testa
Downcase contents
> [[ColA ColB]; [Test ABC]] | str downcase ColA
╭───┬──────┬──────╮
│ # │ ColA │ ColB │
├───┼──────┼──────┤
│ 0 │ test │ ABC │
╰───┴──────┴──────╯
Downcase contents
> [[ColA ColB]; [Test ABC]] | str downcase ColA ColB
╭───┬──────┬──────╮
│ # │ ColA │ ColB │
├───┼──────┼──────┤
│ 0 │ test │ abc │
╰───┴──────┴──────╯