str downcase for strings

Make text lowercase.

Signature

> str downcase {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: For a data structure input, convert strings at the given cell paths.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringstring
list<string>list<string>
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Downcase contents

> 'NU' | str downcase
nu

Downcase contents

> 'TESTa' | str downcase
testa

Downcase contents

> [[ColA ColB]; [Test ABC]] | str downcase ColA
╭───┬──────┬──────╮
 # │ ColA │ ColB │
├───┼──────┼──────┤
 0 test ABC
╰───┴──────┴──────╯

Downcase contents

> [[ColA ColB]; [Test ABC]] | str downcase ColA ColB
╭───┬──────┬──────╮
 # │ ColA │ ColB │
├───┼──────┼──────┤
 0 test abc
╰───┴──────┴──────╯