str ends-with for strings
Check if an input ends with a string.
Signature
> str ends-with {flags} (string) ...rest
Flags
--ignore-case, -i: search is case insensitive
Parameters
string: The string to match.
...rest: For a data structure input, check strings at the given cell paths, and replace with result.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|bool
|list<string>
|list<bool>
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Checks if string ends with '.rb'
> 'my_library.rb' | str ends-with '.rb'
true
Checks if strings end with '.txt'
> ['my_library.rb', 'README.txt'] | str ends-with '.txt'
╭───┬───────╮
│ 0 │ false │
│ 1 │ true │
╰───┴───────╯
Checks if string ends with '.RB', case-insensitive
> 'my_library.rb' | str ends-with --ignore-case '.RB'
true