str ends-with for strings

Check if an input ends with a string.

> str ends-with {flags} (string) ...rest

--ignore-case, -i : search is case insensitive

string : The string to match.

: The string to match. ...rest : For a data structure input, check strings at the given cell paths, and replace with result.

input output string bool list<string> list<bool> table table record record

Checks if string ends with '.rb'

> 'my_library.rb' | str ends-with '.rb' true

Checks if strings end with '.txt'

> [ 'my_library.rb' , 'README.txt' ] | str ends-with '.txt' ╭───┬───────╮ │ 0 │ false │ │ 1 │ true │ ╰───┴───────╯

Checks if string ends with '.RB', case-insensitive