str ends-with for strings

Check if an input ends with a string.

Signature

> str ends-with {flags} (string) ...rest

Flags

  • --ignore-case, -i: search is case insensitive

Parameters

  • string: The string to match.
  • ...rest: For a data structure input, check strings at the given cell paths, and replace with result.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringbool
list<string>list<bool>
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Checks if string ends with '.rb'

> 'my_library.rb' | str ends-with '.rb'
true

Checks if strings end with '.txt'

> ['my_library.rb', 'README.txt'] | str ends-with '.txt'
╭───┬───────╮
 0 false
 1 true
╰───┴───────╯

Checks if string ends with '.RB', case-insensitive

> 'my_library.rb' | str ends-with --ignore-case '.RB'
true