str expand for strings

Generates all possible combinations defined in brace expansion syntax.

> str expand {flags}

--path : Replaces all backslashes with double backslashes, useful for Path.

input output string list<string> list<string> list<list<string>>

Define a range inside braces to produce a list of string.

> "{3..5}" | str expand ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 3 │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │ 2 │ 5 │ ╰───┴───╯

Ignore the next character after the backslash ('')

> 'A{B\,,C}' | str expand ╭───┬─────╮ │ 0 │ AB , │ │ 1 │ AC │ ╰───┴─────╯

Commas that are not inside any braces need to be skipped.

> 'Welcome\, {home,mon ami}!' | str expand ╭───┬───────────────────╮ │ 0 │ Welcome , home! │ │ 1 │ Welcome , mon ami! │ ╰───┴───────────────────╯

Use double backslashes to add a backslash.

> 'A{B\\,C}' | str expand ╭───┬─────╮ │ 0 │ AB \ │ │ 1 │ AC │ ╰───┴─────╯

Export comma separated values inside braces ( {} ) to a string list.

> "{apple,banana,cherry}" | str expand ╭───┬────────╮ │ 0 │ apple │ │ 1 │ banana │ │ 2 │ cherry │ ╰───┴────────╯

If the piped data is path, you may want to use --path flag, or else manually replace the backslashes with double backslashes.

> 'C:\{Users,Windows}' | str expand -- path ╭───┬────────────╮ │ 0 │ C :\Users │ │ 1 │ C :\Windows │ ╰───┴────────────╯

Brace expressions can be used one after another.

> "A{b,c}D{e,f}G" | str expand ╭───┬───────╮ │ 0 │ AbDeG │ │ 1 │ AbDfG │ │ 2 │ AcDeG │ │ 3 │ AcDfG │ ╰───┴───────╯

Collection may include an empty item. It can be put at the start of the list.

> "A{,B,C}" | str expand ╭───┬────╮ │ 0 │ A │ │ 1 │ AB │ │ 2 │ AC │ ╰───┴────╯

Empty item can be at the end of the collection.

> "A{B,C,}" | str expand ╭───┬────╮ │ 0 │ AB │ │ 1 │ AC │ │ 2 │ A │ ╰───┴────╯

Empty item can be in the middle of the collection.

> "A{B,,C}" | str expand ╭───┬────╮ │ 0 │ AB │ │ 1 │ A │ │ 2 │ AC │ ╰───┴────╯

Also, it is possible to use one inside another. Here is a real-world example, that creates files:

> "A{B{1,3},C{2,5}}D" | str expand ╭───┬──────╮ │ 0 │ AB1D │ │ 1 │ AB3D │ │ 2 │ AC2D │ │ 3 │ AC5D │ ╰───┴──────╯

Supports zero padding in numeric ranges.

> "A{08..10}B{11..013}C" | str expand ╭───┬──────────╮ │ 0 │ A08B011C │ │ 1 │ A08B012C │ │ 2 │ A08B013C │ │ 3 │ A09B011C │ │ 4 │ A09B012C │ │ 5 │ A09B013C │ │ 6 │ A10B011C │ │ 7 │ A10B012C │ │ 8 │ A10B013C │ ╰───┴──────────╯