str expand for strings

Generates all possible combinations defined in brace expansion syntax.

Signature

> str expand {flags}

Flags

  • --path: Replaces all backslashes with double backslashes, useful for Path.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringlist<string>
list<string>list<list<string>>

Examples

Define a range inside braces to produce a list of string.

> "{3..5}" | str expand
╭───┬───╮
 0 3
 1 4
 2 5
╰───┴───╯

Ignore the next character after the backslash ('')

> 'A{B\,,C}' | str expand
╭───┬─────╮
 0 AB, 
 1 AC
╰───┴─────╯

Commas that are not inside any braces need to be skipped.

> 'Welcome\, {home,mon ami}!' | str expand
╭───┬───────────────────╮
 0 Welcome, home!
 1 Welcome, mon ami!
╰───┴───────────────────╯

Use double backslashes to add a backslash.

> 'A{B\\,C}' | str expand
╭───┬─────╮
 0 AB\
 1 AC
╰───┴─────╯

Export comma separated values inside braces ({}) to a string list.

> "{apple,banana,cherry}" | str expand
╭───┬────────╮
 0 apple
 1 banana
 2 cherry
╰───┴────────╯

If the piped data is path, you may want to use --path flag, or else manually replace the backslashes with double backslashes.

> 'C:\{Users,Windows}' | str expand --path
╭───┬────────────╮
 0 C:\Users
 1 C:\Windows
╰───┴────────────╯

Brace expressions can be used one after another.

> "A{b,c}D{e,f}G" | str expand
╭───┬───────╮
 0 AbDeG
 1 AbDfG
 2 AcDeG
 3 AcDfG
╰───┴───────╯

Collection may include an empty item. It can be put at the start of the list.

> "A{,B,C}" | str expand
╭───┬────╮
 0 A
 1 AB
 2 AC
╰───┴────╯

Empty item can be at the end of the collection.

> "A{B,C,}" | str expand
╭───┬────╮
 0 AB
 1 AC
 2 A
╰───┴────╯

Empty item can be in the middle of the collection.

> "A{B,,C}" | str expand
╭───┬────╮
 0 AB
 1 A
 2 AC
╰───┴────╯

Also, it is possible to use one inside another. Here is a real-world example, that creates files:

> "A{B{1,3},C{2,5}}D" | str expand
╭───┬──────╮
 0 AB1D
 1 AB3D
 2 AC2D
 3 AC5D
╰───┴──────╯

Supports zero padding in numeric ranges.

> "A{08..10}B{11..013}C" | str expand
╭───┬──────────╮
 0 A08B011C
 1 A08B012C
 2 A08B013C
 3 A09B011C
 4 A09B012C
 5 A09B013C
 6 A10B011C
 7 A10B012C
 8 A10B013C
╰───┴──────────╯

Notes

This syntax may seem familiar with glob {A,B}.C. The difference is glob relies on filesystem, but str expand is not. Inside braces, we put variants. Then basically we're creating all possible outcomes.