str replace for strings
Signature
> str replace {flags} (find) (replace) ...rest
Flags
--all, -a: replace all occurrences of the pattern
--no-expand, -n: do not expand capture groups (like $name) in the replacement string
--regex, -r: match the pattern as a regular expression in the input, instead of a substring
--multiline, -m: multi-line regex mode (implies --regex): ^ and $ match begin/end of line; equivalent to (?m)
Parameters
find: The pattern to find.
replace: The replacement string.
...rest: For a data structure input, operate on strings at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|string
|table
|table
|record
|record
|list<string>
|list<string>
Examples
Find and replace the first occurrence of a substring
> 'c:\some\cool\path' | str replace 'c:\some\cool' '~'
~\path
Find and replace all occurrences of a substring
> 'abc abc abc' | str replace --all 'b' 'z'
azc azc azc
Find and replace contents with capture group using regular expression
> 'my_library.rb' | str replace -r '(.+).rb' '$1.nu'
my_library.nu
Find and replace contents with capture group using regular expression, with escapes
> 'hello=world' | str replace -r '\$?(?<varname>.*)=(?<value>.*)' '$$$varname = $value'
$hello = world
Find and replace all occurrences of found string using regular expression
> 'abc abc abc' | str replace --all --regex 'b' 'z'
azc azc azc
Find and replace all occurrences of found string in table using regular expression
> [[ColA ColB ColC]; [abc abc ads]] | str replace --all --regex 'b' 'z' ColA ColC
╭───┬──────┬──────┬──────╮
│ # │ ColA │ ColB │ ColC │
├───┼──────┼──────┼──────┤
│ 0 │ azc │ abc │ ads │
╰───┴──────┴──────┴──────╯
Find and replace all occurrences of found string in record using regular expression
> { KeyA: abc, KeyB: abc, KeyC: ads } | str replace --all --regex 'b' 'z' KeyA KeyC
╭──────┬─────╮
│ KeyA │ azc │
│ KeyB │ abc │
│ KeyC │ ads │
╰──────┴─────╯
Find and replace contents without using the replace parameter as a regular expression
> 'dogs_$1_cats' | str replace -r '\$1' '$2' -n
dogs_$2_cats
Use captures to manipulate the input text using regular expression
> "abc-def" | str replace -r "(.+)-(.+)" "${2}_${1}"
def_abc
Find and replace with fancy-regex using regular expression
> 'a successful b' | str replace -r '\b([sS])uc(?:cs|s?)e(ed(?:ed|ing|s?)|ss(?:es|ful(?:ly)?|i(?:ons?|ve(?:ly)?)|ors?)?)\b' '${1}ucce$2'
a successful b
Find and replace with fancy-regex using regular expression
> 'GHIKK-9+*' | str replace -r '[*[:xdigit:]+]' 'z'
GHIKK-z+*
Find and replace on individual lines using multiline regular expression
> "non-matching line\n123. one line\n124. another line\n" | str replace --all --multiline '^[0-9]+\. ' ''
non-matching line
one line
another line