str replace for strings

Find and replace text.

> str replace {flags} (find) (replace) ...rest

--all, -a : replace all occurrences of the pattern

: replace all occurrences of the pattern --no-expand, -n : do not expand capture groups (like $name) in the replacement string

: do not expand capture groups (like $name) in the replacement string --regex, -r : match the pattern as a regular expression in the input, instead of a substring

: match the pattern as a regular expression in the input, instead of a substring --multiline, -m : multi-line regex mode (implies --regex): ^ and $ match begin/end of line; equivalent to (?m)

find : The pattern to find.

: The pattern to find. replace : The replacement string.

: The replacement string. ...rest : For a data structure input, operate on strings at the given cell paths.

input output string string table table record record list<string> list<string>

Find and replace the first occurrence of a substring

> 'c:\some\cool\path' | str replace 'c:\some\cool' '~' ~\path

Find and replace all occurrences of a substring

> 'abc abc abc' | str replace -- all 'b' 'z' azc azc azc

Find and replace contents with capture group using regular expression

> 'my_library.rb' | str replace - r '(.+).rb' '$1.nu' my_library.nu

Find and replace contents with capture group using regular expression, with escapes

> 'hello=world' | str replace - r '\$?(?<varname>.*)=(?<value>.*)' '$$$varname = $value' $hello = world

Find and replace all occurrences of found string using regular expression

> 'abc abc abc' | str replace -- all -- regex 'b' 'z' azc azc azc

Find and replace all occurrences of found string in table using regular expression

> [[ ColA ColB ColC ]; [ abc abc ads ]] | str replace -- all -- regex 'b' 'z' ColA ColC ╭───┬──────┬──────┬──────╮ │ # │ ColA │ ColB │ ColC │ ├───┼──────┼──────┼──────┤ │ 0 │ azc │ abc │ ads │ ╰───┴──────┴──────┴──────╯

Find and replace all occurrences of found string in record using regular expression

> { KeyA : abc , KeyB: abc , KeyC: ads } | str replace -- all -- regex 'b' 'z' KeyA KeyC ╭──────┬─────╮ │ KeyA │ azc │ │ KeyB │ abc │ │ KeyC │ ads │ ╰──────┴─────╯

Find and replace contents without using the replace parameter as a regular expression

> 'dogs_$1_cats' | str replace - r '\$1' '$2' - n dogs_ $2_cats

Use captures to manipulate the input text using regular expression

> "abc-def" | str replace - r "(.+)-(.+)" "${2}_${1}" def_abc

Find and replace with fancy-regex using regular expression

> 'a successful b' | str replace - r '\b([sS])uc(?:cs|s?)e(ed(?:ed|ing|s?)|ss(?:es|ful(?:ly)?|i(?:ons?|ve(?:ly)?)|ors?)?)\b' '${1}ucce$2' a successful b

Find and replace with fancy-regex using regular expression

> 'GHIKK-9+*' | str replace - r '[*[:xdigit:]+]' 'z' GHIKK-z +*

Find and replace on individual lines using multiline regular expression