str reverse for strings
Reverse every string in the pipeline.
Signature
> str reverse {flags} ...rest
Parameters
...rest: For a data structure input, reverse strings at the given cell paths.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|string
|list<string>
|list<string>
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Reverse a single string
> 'Nushell' | str reverse
llehsuN
Reverse multiple strings in a list
> ['Nushell' 'is' 'cool'] | str reverse
╭───┬─────────╮
│ 0 │ llehsuN │
│ 1 │ si │
│ 2 │ looc │
╰───┴─────────╯