str reverse for strings

Reverse every string in the pipeline.

Signature

> str reverse {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: For a data structure input, reverse strings at the given cell paths.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringstring
list<string>list<string>
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Reverse a single string

> 'Nushell' | str reverse
llehsuN

Reverse multiple strings in a list

> ['Nushell' 'is' 'cool'] | str reverse
╭───┬─────────╮
 0 llehsuN
 1 si
 2 looc
╰───┴─────────╯