str substring for strings

Get part of a string. Note that the first character of a string is index 0.

> str substring {flags} (range) ...rest

--grapheme-clusters, -g : count indexes and split using grapheme clusters (all visible chars have length 1)

: count indexes and split using grapheme clusters (all visible chars have length 1) --utf-8-bytes, -b : count indexes and split using UTF-8 bytes (default; non-ASCII chars have length 2+)

range : The indexes to substring [start end].

: The indexes to substring [start end]. ...rest : For a data structure input, turn strings at the given cell paths into substrings.

input output string string list<string> list<string> table table record record

Get a substring "nushell" from the text "good nushell" using a range

> 'good nushell' | str substring 5 .. 11 nushell

Count indexes and split using grapheme clusters

> '🇯🇵ほげ ふが ぴよ' | str substring -- grapheme-clusters 4 .. 5 ふが

sub string by negative index