str substring for strings

Get part of a string. Note that the first character of a string is index 0.

Signature

> str substring {flags} (range) ...rest

Flags

  • --grapheme-clusters, -g: count indexes and split using grapheme clusters (all visible chars have length 1)
  • --utf-8-bytes, -b: count indexes and split using UTF-8 bytes (default; non-ASCII chars have length 2+)

Parameters

  • range: The indexes to substring [start end].
  • ...rest: For a data structure input, turn strings at the given cell paths into substrings.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringstring
list<string>list<string>
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Get a substring "nushell" from the text "good nushell" using a range

>  'good nushell' | str substring 5..11
nushell

Count indexes and split using grapheme clusters

>  '🇯🇵ほげ ふが ぴよ' | str substring --grapheme-clusters 4..5
ふが

sub string by negative index

>  'good nushell' | str substring 5..-2
nushel