str substring for strings
Get part of a string. Note that the first character of a string is index 0.
Signature
> str substring {flags} (range) ...rest
Flags
--grapheme-clusters, -g: count indexes and split using grapheme clusters (all visible chars have length 1)
--utf-8-bytes, -b: count indexes and split using UTF-8 bytes (default; non-ASCII chars have length 2+)
Parameters
range: The indexes to substring [start end].
...rest: For a data structure input, turn strings at the given cell paths into substrings.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|string
|list<string>
|list<string>
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Get a substring "nushell" from the text "good nushell" using a range
> 'good nushell' | str substring 5..11
nushell
Count indexes and split using grapheme clusters
> '🇯🇵ほげ ふが ぴよ' | str substring --grapheme-clusters 4..5
ふが
sub string by negative index
> 'good nushell' | str substring 5..-2
nushel