sys for system

View information about the system.

Signature

> sys {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingrecord

Examples

Show info about the system

> sys

Notes

You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.

Subcommands:

namedescriptiontype
sys cpuView information about the system CPUs.built-in
sys disksView information about the system disks.built-in
sys hostView information about the system host.built-in
sys memView information about the system memory.built-in
sys netView information about the system network interfaces.built-in
sys tempView the temperatures of system components.built-in
sys usersView information about the users on the system.built-in