sys for system
View information about the system.
Signature
> sys {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|record
Examples
Show info about the system
> sys
Notes
You must use one of the following subcommands. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
sys cpu
|View information about the system CPUs.
|built-in
sys disks
|View information about the system disks.
|built-in
sys host
|View information about the system host.
|built-in
sys mem
|View information about the system memory.
|built-in
sys net
|View information about the system network interfaces.
|built-in
sys temp
|View the temperatures of system components.
|built-in
sys users
|View information about the users on the system.
|built-in