term query for platform
Query the terminal for information.
Signature
> term query {flags} (query)
Flags
--prefix, -p {oneof<binary, string>}: Prefix sequence for the expected reply.
--terminator, -t {oneof<binary, string>}: Terminator sequence for the expected reply.
--keep, -k: Include prefix and terminator in the output.
Parameters
query: The query that will be printed to stdout.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|binary
Examples
Get cursor position.
> term query (ansi cursor_position) --prefix (ansi csi) --terminator 'R'
Get terminal background color.
> term query $'(ansi osc)10;?(ansi st)' --prefix $'(ansi osc)10;' --terminator (ansi st)
Get terminal background color. (some terminals prefer
char bel rather than
ansi st as string terminator)
> term query $'(ansi osc)10;?(char bel)' --prefix $'(ansi osc)10;' --terminator (char bel)
Read clipboard content on terminals supporting OSC-52.
> term query $'(ansi osc)52;c;?(ansi st)' --prefix $'(ansi osc)52;c;' --terminator (ansi st)
Notes
Print the given query, and read the immediate result from stdin.
The standard input will be read right after
query is printed, and consumed until the
terminator sequence is encountered. The
terminator is not included in the output.
If
terminator is not supplied, input will be read until Ctrl-C is pressed.
If
prefix is supplied, input's initial bytes will be validated against it. The
prefix is not included in the output.