to csv for formats
Convert table into .csv text .
Signature
> to csv {flags}
Flags
--separator, -s {string}: a character to separate columns, defaults to ','
--noheaders, -n: do not output the columns names as the first row
--columns {list<string>}: the names (in order) of the columns to use
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|record
|string
|table
|string
Examples
Outputs a CSV string representing the contents of this table
> [[foo bar]; [1 2]] | to csv
foo,bar
1,2
Outputs a CSV string representing the contents of this table
> [[foo bar]; [1 2]] | to csv --separator ';'
foo;bar
1;2
Outputs a CSV string representing the contents of this record
> {a: 1 b: 2} | to csv
a,b
1,2
Outputs a CSV stream with column names pre-determined
> [[foo bar baz]; [1 2 3]] | to csv --columns [baz foo]
baz,foo
3,1