to csv for formats

Convert table into .csv text .

Signature

> to csv {flags}

Flags

  • --separator, -s {string}: a character to separate columns, defaults to ','
  • --noheaders, -n: do not output the columns names as the first row
  • --columns {list<string>}: the names (in order) of the columns to use

Input/output types:

inputoutput
recordstring
tablestring

Examples

Outputs a CSV string representing the contents of this table

> [[foo bar]; [1 2]] | to csv
foo,bar
1,2

Outputs a CSV string representing the contents of this table

> [[foo bar]; [1 2]] | to csv --separator ';'
foo;bar
1;2

Outputs a CSV string representing the contents of this record

> {a: 1 b: 2} | to csv
a,b
1,2

Outputs a CSV stream with column names pre-determined

> [[foo bar baz]; [1 2 3]] | to csv --columns [baz foo]
baz,foo
3,1