to csv for formats

Convert table into .csv text .

> to csv {flags}

--separator, -s {string} : a character to separate columns, defaults to ','

: a character to separate columns, defaults to ',' --noheaders, -n : do not output the columns names as the first row

: do not output the columns names as the first row --columns {list<string>} : the names (in order) of the columns to use

input output record string table string

Outputs a CSV string representing the contents of this table

> [[ foo bar ]; [ 1 2 ]] | to csv foo , bar 1 , 2

Outputs a CSV string representing the contents of this table

> [[ foo bar ]; [ 1 2 ]] | to csv -- separator ';' foo ; bar 1 ; 2

Outputs a CSV string representing the contents of this record

> { a : 1 b : 2 } | to csv a , b 1 , 2

Outputs a CSV stream with column names pre-determined