to html for formats

Convert table into simple HTML.

> to html {flags}

--html-color, -c : change ansi colors to html colors

--no-color, -n : remove all ansi colors in output

--dark, -d : indicate your background color is a darker color

--partial, -p : only output the html for the content itself

--theme, -t {string} : the name of the theme to use (github, blulocolight, ...); case-insensitive

--list, -l : produce a color table of all available themes

--raw, -r : do not escape html tags

Outputs an HTML string representing the contents of this table

> [[ foo bar ]; [ 1 2 ]] | to html <html><style>body { background-color :white ; color : black ; } </style><body><table><thead><tr><th>foo</th><th>bar</th></tr></thead><tbody><tr><td>1</td><td>2</td></tr></tbody></table></body></html>

Outputs an HTML string using a record of xml data

> { tag : a attributes: { style : "color: red" } content: [ "hello!" ] } | to xml | to html -- raw <html><style>body { background-color :white ; color : black ; } </style><body><a style = "color: red">hello!</a></body></html>

Optionally, only output the html for the content itself

> [[ foo bar ]; [ 1 2 ]] | to html -- partial <div style = "background-color:white;color:black;"><table><thead><tr><th>foo</th><th>bar</th></tr></thead><tbody><tr><td>1</td><td>2</td></tr></tbody></table></div>

Optionally, output the string with a dark background

> [[ foo bar ]; [ 1 2 ]] | to html -- dark <html><style>body { background-color :black ; color : white ; } </style><body><table><thead><tr><th>foo</th><th>bar</th></tr></thead><tbody><tr><td>1</td><td>2</td></tr></tbody></table></body></html>

Screenshots of the themes can be browsed here: https://github.com/mbadolato/iTerm2-Color-Schemes.