to html for formats

Convert table into simple HTML.

Signature

> to html {flags}

Flags

  • --html-color, -c: change ansi colors to html colors
  • --no-color, -n: remove all ansi colors in output
  • --dark, -d: indicate your background color is a darker color
  • --partial, -p: only output the html for the content itself
  • --theme, -t {string}: the name of the theme to use (github, blulocolight, ...); case-insensitive
  • --list, -l: produce a color table of all available themes
  • --raw, -r: do not escape html tags

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingany
anystring

Examples

Outputs an HTML string representing the contents of this table

> [[foo bar]; [1 2]] | to html
<html><style>body { background-color:white;color:black; }</style><body><table><thead><tr><th>foo</th><th>bar</th></tr></thead><tbody><tr><td>1</td><td>2</td></tr></tbody></table></body></html>

Outputs an HTML string using a record of xml data

> {tag: a attributes: { style: "color: red" } content: ["hello!"] } | to xml | to html --raw
<html><style>body { background-color:white;color:black; }</style><body><a style="color: red">hello!</a></body></html>

Optionally, only output the html for the content itself

> [[foo bar]; [1 2]] | to html --partial
<div style="background-color:white;color:black;"><table><thead><tr><th>foo</th><th>bar</th></tr></thead><tbody><tr><td>1</td><td>2</td></tr></tbody></table></div>

Optionally, output the string with a dark background

> [[foo bar]; [1 2]] | to html --dark
<html><style>body { background-color:black;color:white; }</style><body><table><thead><tr><th>foo</th><th>bar</th></tr></thead><tbody><tr><td>1</td><td>2</td></tr></tbody></table></body></html>

Notes

Screenshots of the themes can be browsed here: https://github.com/mbadolato/iTerm2-Color-Schemes.