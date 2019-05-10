to msgpack for formats

Convert Nu values into MessagePack.

> to msgpack {flags}

--serialize, -s : serialize nushell types that cannot be deserialized

input output any binary

Convert a list of values to MessagePack

> [ foo , 42 , false ] | to msgpack Length : 7 ( 0x7 ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : 93 a3 66 6f 6f 2a c2 ××foo*×

Convert a range to a MessagePack array

> 1 .. 10 | to msgpack Length : 11 ( 0xb ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : 9a 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 0a ×••••••••__

Convert a table to MessagePack

> [ [ event_name time ]; [ 'Apollo 11 Landing' 1969-07-24T16:50:35 ] [ 'Nushell first commit' 2019-05-10T09:59:12 -07:00 ] ] | to msgpack Length : 95 ( 0x5f ) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii 00000000 : 92 82 aa 65 76 65 6e 74 5f 6e 61 6d 65 b1 41 70 ×××event_name×Ap 00000010 : 6f 6c 6c 6f 20 31 31 20 4c 61 6e 64 69 6e 67 a4 ollo 11 Landing× 00000020 : 74 69 6d 65 c7 0c ff 00 00 00 00 ff ff ff ff ff time×_×0000××××× 00000030 : 2c ab 5b 82 aa 65 76 65 6e 74 5f 6e 61 6d 65 b4 , × [ ××event_name× 00000040 : 4e 75 73 68 65 6c 6c 20 66 69 72 73 74 20 63 6f Nushell first co 00000050 : 6d 6d 69 74 a4 74 69 6d 65 d6 ff 5c d5 ad e0 mmit×time××\×××

Not all values are representable as MessagePack.

The datetime extension type is used for dates. Binaries are represented with the native MessagePack binary type. Most other types are represented in an analogous way to to json , and may not convert to the exact same type when deserialized with from msgpack .

MessagePack: https://msgpack.org/