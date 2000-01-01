to nuon for formats
Converts table data into Nuon (Nushell Object Notation) text.
Signature
> to nuon {flags}
Flags
--raw, -r: remove all of the whitespace (overwrites -i and -t)
--indent, -i {number}: specify indentation width
--tabs, -t {number}: specify indentation tab quantity
--serialize, -s: serialize nushell types that cannot be deserialized
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|string
Examples
Outputs a NUON string representing the contents of this list, compact by default
> [1 2 3] | to nuon
[1, 2, 3]
Outputs a NUON array of ints, with pretty indentation
> [1 2 3] | to nuon --indent 2
[
1,
2,
3
]
Overwrite any set option with --raw
> [1 2 3] | to nuon --indent 2 --raw
[1,2,3]
A more complex record with multiple data types
> {date: 2000-01-01, data: [1 [2 3] 4.56]} | to nuon --indent 2
{
date: 2000-01-01T00:00:00+00:00,
data: [
1,
[
2,
3
],
4.56
]
}
A more complex record with --raw
> {date: 2000-01-01, data: [1 [2 3] 4.56]} | to nuon --raw
{date:2000-01-01T00:00:00+00:00,data:[1,[2,3],4.56]}