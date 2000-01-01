to nuon for formats

Converts table data into Nuon (Nushell Object Notation) text.

> to nuon {flags}

--raw, -r : remove all of the whitespace (overwrites -i and -t)

: remove all of the whitespace (overwrites -i and -t) --indent, -i {number} : specify indentation width

: specify indentation width --tabs, -t {number} : specify indentation tab quantity

: specify indentation tab quantity --serialize, -s : serialize nushell types that cannot be deserialized

input output any string

Outputs a NUON string representing the contents of this list, compact by default

> [ 1 2 3 ] | to nuon [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]

Outputs a NUON array of ints, with pretty indentation

> [ 1 2 3 ] | to nuon -- indent 2 [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]

Overwrite any set option with --raw

> [ 1 2 3 ] | to nuon -- indent 2 -- raw [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]

A more complex record with multiple data types

> { date : 2000-01-01 , data : [ 1 [ 2 3 ] 4.56 ]} | to nuon -- indent 2 { date : 2000-01-01T00:00:00+00:00 , data : [ 1 , [ 2 , 3 ], 4.56 ] }

A more complex record with --raw