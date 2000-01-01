to nuon for formats

Converts table data into Nuon (Nushell Object Notation) text.

Signature

> to nuon {flags}

Flags

  • --raw, -r: remove all of the whitespace (overwrites -i and -t)
  • --indent, -i {number}: specify indentation width
  • --tabs, -t {number}: specify indentation tab quantity
  • --serialize, -s: serialize nushell types that cannot be deserialized

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anystring

Examples

Outputs a NUON string representing the contents of this list, compact by default

> [1 2 3] | to nuon
[1, 2, 3]

Outputs a NUON array of ints, with pretty indentation

> [1 2 3] | to nuon --indent 2
[
  1,
  2,
  3
]

Overwrite any set option with --raw

> [1 2 3] | to nuon --indent 2 --raw
[1,2,3]

A more complex record with multiple data types

> {date: 2000-01-01, data: [1 [2 3] 4.56]} | to nuon --indent 2
{
  date: 2000-01-01T00:00:00+00:00,
  data: [
    1,
    [
      2,
      3
    ],
    4.56
  ]
}

A more complex record with --raw

> {date: 2000-01-01, data: [1 [2 3] 4.56]} | to nuon --raw
{date:2000-01-01T00:00:00+00:00,data:[1,[2,3],4.56]}