to text for formats
Converts data into simple text.
Signature
> to text {flags}
Flags
--no-newline, -n: Do not append a newline to the end of the text
--serialize, -s: serialize nushell types that cannot be deserialized
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|string
Examples
Outputs data as simple text with a trailing newline
> [1] | to text
1
Outputs data as simple text without a trailing newline
> [1] | to text --no-newline
1
Outputs external data as simple text
> git help -a | lines | find -r '^ ' | to text
Outputs records as simple text
> ls | to text