to text for formats

Converts data into simple text.

Signature

> to text {flags}

Flags

  • --no-newline, -n: Do not append a newline to the end of the text
  • --serialize, -s: serialize nushell types that cannot be deserialized

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anystring

Examples

Outputs data as simple text with a trailing newline

> [1] | to text
1

Outputs data as simple text without a trailing newline

> [1] | to text --no-newline
1

Outputs external data as simple text

> git help -a | lines | find -r '^ ' | to text

Outputs records as simple text

> ls | to text