to xml for formats
Convert special record structure into .xml text.
Signature
> to xml {flags}
Flags
--indent, -i {int}: Formats the XML text with the provided indentation setting
--partial-escape, -p: Only escape mandatory characters in text and attributes
--self-closed, -s: Output empty tags as self closing
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|record
|string
Examples
Outputs an XML string representing the contents of this table
> {tag: note attributes: {} content : [{tag: remember attributes: {} content : [{tag: null attributes: null content : Event}]}]} | to xml
<note><remember>Event</remember></note>
When formatting xml null and empty record fields can be omitted and strings can be written without a wrapping record
> {tag: note content : [{tag: remember content : [Event]}]} | to xml
<note><remember>Event</remember></note>
Optionally, formats the text with a custom indentation setting
> {tag: note content : [{tag: remember content : [Event]}]} | to xml --indent 3
<note>
<remember>Event</remember>
</note>
Produce less escaping sequences in resulting xml
> {tag: note attributes: {a: "'qwe'\\"} content: ["\"'"]} | to xml --partial-escape
<note a="'qwe'\">"'</note>
Save space using self-closed tags
> {tag: root content: [[tag]; [a] [b] [c]]} | to xml --self-closed
<root><a/><b/><c/></root>
Notes
Every XML entry is represented via a record with tag, attribute and content fields. To represent different types of entries different values must be written to this fields:
- Tag entry:
{tag: <tag name> attributes: {<attr name>: "<string value>" ...} content: [<entries>]}
- Comment entry:
{tag: '!' attributes: null content: "<comment string>"}
- Processing instruction (PI):
{tag: '?<pi name>' attributes: null content: "<pi content string>"}
- Text:
{tag: null attributes: null content: "<text>"}. Or as plain
<text>instead of record.
Additionally any field which is: empty record, empty list or null, can be omitted.