to xml for formats

Convert special record structure into .xml text.

> to xml {flags}

--indent, -i {int} : Formats the XML text with the provided indentation setting

: Formats the XML text with the provided indentation setting --partial-escape, -p : Only escape mandatory characters in text and attributes

: Only escape mandatory characters in text and attributes --self-closed, -s : Output empty tags as self closing

input output record string

Outputs an XML string representing the contents of this table

> { tag : note attributes: {} content : [{ tag : remember attributes: {} content : [{ tag : null attributes : null content : Event }]}]} | to xml <note><remember>Event</remember></note>

When formatting xml null and empty record fields can be omitted and strings can be written without a wrapping record

> { tag : note content : [{ tag : remember content : [ Event ]}]} | to xml <note><remember>Event</remember></note>

Optionally, formats the text with a custom indentation setting

> { tag : note content : [{ tag : remember content : [ Event ]}]} | to xml -- indent 3 <note> <remember>Event</remember> </note>

Produce less escaping sequences in resulting xml

> { tag : note attributes: { a : "'qwe' \\ " } content: [ " \" '" ]} | to xml -- partial-escape <note a = "'qwe' \" >"'</note>

Save space using self-closed tags

> { tag : root content: [[ tag ]; [ a ] [ b ] [ c ]]} | to xml -- self-closed <root><a/><b/><c/></root>

Every XML entry is represented via a record with tag, attribute and content fields. To represent different types of entries different values must be written to this fields:

Tag entry: {tag: <tag name> attributes: {<attr name>: "<string value>" ...} content: [<entries>]} Comment entry: {tag: '!' attributes: null content: "<comment string>"} Processing instruction (PI): {tag: '?<pi name>' attributes: null content: "<pi content string>"} Text: {tag: null attributes: null content: "<text>"} . Or as plain <text> instead of record.

Additionally any field which is: empty record, empty list or null, can be omitted.