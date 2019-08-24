touch for filesystem

Creates one or more files.

> touch {flags} ...rest

--reference, -r {path} : Use the access and modification times of the reference file/directory instead of the current time

: Use the given timestamp instead of the current time --date, -d {string} : Use the given time instead of the current time. This can be a full timestamp or it can be relative to either the current time or reference file time (if given). For more information, see https://www.gnu.org/software/coreutils/manual/html_node/touch-invocation.html

: Change only the modification time (if used with -a, access time is changed too) --access, -a : Change only the access time (if used with -m, modification time is changed too)

: Don't create the file if it doesn't exist --no-deref, -s : Affect each symbolic link instead of any referenced file (only for systems that can change the timestamps of a symlink). Ignored if touching stdout

...rest : The file(s) to create. '-' is used to represent stdout.

input output nothing nothing

Creates "fixture.json"

> touch fixture.json

Creates files a, b and c

> touch a b c

Changes the last modified time of "fixture.json" to today's date

> touch - m fixture.json

Changes the last modified and accessed time of all files with the .json extension to today's date

> touch *.json

Changes the last accessed and modified times of files a, b and c to the current time but yesterday

> touch - d "yesterday" a b c

Changes the last modified time of files d and e to "fixture.json"'s last modified time

> touch - m - r fixture.json d e

Changes the last accessed time of "fixture.json" to a datetime

> touch - a - t 2019-08-24T12:30:30 fixture.json

Change the last accessed and modified times of stdout

> touch -

Changes the last accessed and modified times of file a to 1 month before "fixture.json"'s last modified time