transpose for filters
Transposes the table contents so rows become columns and columns become rows.
Signature
> transpose {flags} ...rest
Flags
--header-row, -r: use the first input column as the table header-row (or keynames when combined with --as-record)
--ignore-titles, -i: don't transpose the column names into values
--as-record, -d: transfer to record if the result is a table and contains only one row
--keep-last, -l: on repetition of record fields due to
header-row, keep the last value obtained
--keep-all, -a: on repetition of record fields due to
header-row, keep all the values obtained
Parameters
...rest: The names to give columns once transposed.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|table
|any
|record
|table
Examples
Transposes the table contents with default column names
> [[c1 c2]; [1 2]] | transpose
╭───┬─────────┬─────────╮
│ # │ column0 │ column1 │
├───┼─────────┼─────────┤
│ 0 │ c1 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ c2 │ 2 │
╰───┴─────────┴─────────╯
Transposes the table contents with specified column names
> [[c1 c2]; [1 2]] | transpose key val
╭───┬─────┬─────╮
│ # │ key │ val │
├───┼─────┼─────┤
│ 0 │ c1 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ c2 │ 2 │
╰───┴─────┴─────╯
Transposes the table without column names and specify a new column name
> [[c1 c2]; [1 2]] | transpose --ignore-titles val
╭───┬─────╮
│ # │ val │
├───┼─────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 2 │
╰───┴─────╯
Transfer back to record with -d flag
> {c1: 1, c2: 2} | transpose | transpose --ignore-titles -r -d
╭────┬───╮
│ c1 │ 1 │
│ c2 │ 2 │
╰────┴───╯