transpose for filters

Transposes the table contents so rows become columns and columns become rows.

> transpose {flags} ...rest

--header-row, -r : use the first input column as the table header-row (or keynames when combined with --as-record)

: use the first input column as the table header-row (or keynames when combined with --as-record) --ignore-titles, -i : don't transpose the column names into values

: don't transpose the column names into values --as-record, -d : transfer to record if the result is a table and contains only one row

: transfer to record if the result is a table and contains only one row --keep-last, -l : on repetition of record fields due to header-row , keep the last value obtained

: on repetition of record fields due to , keep the last value obtained --keep-all, -a : on repetition of record fields due to header-row , keep all the values obtained

...rest : The names to give columns once transposed.

input output table any record table

Transposes the table contents with default column names

> [[ c1 c2 ]; [ 1 2 ]] | transpose ╭───┬─────────┬─────────╮ │ # │ column0 │ column1 │ ├───┼─────────┼─────────┤ │ 0 │ c1 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ c2 │ 2 │ ╰───┴─────────┴─────────╯

Transposes the table contents with specified column names

> [[ c1 c2 ]; [ 1 2 ]] | transpose key val ╭───┬─────┬─────╮ │ # │ key │ val │ ├───┼─────┼─────┤ │ 0 │ c1 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ c2 │ 2 │ ╰───┴─────┴─────╯

Transposes the table without column names and specify a new column name

> [[ c1 c2 ]; [ 1 2 ]] | transpose -- ignore-titles val ╭───┬─────╮ │ # │ val │ ├───┼─────┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ 2 │ ╰───┴─────╯

Transfer back to record with -d flag