try for core

Try to run a block, if it fails optionally run a catch closure.

> try {flags} (try_block) (catch_closure)

try_block : Block to run.

: Block to run. catch_closure : Closure to run if try block fails.

input output any any

Try to run a division by zero

> try { 1 / 0 }

Try to run a division by zero and return a string instead

> try { 1 / 0 } catch { 'divided by zero' } divided by zero

Try to run a division by zero and report the message

> try { 1 / 0 } catch { | err | $err.msg }

This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html