try for core
Try to run a block, if it fails optionally run a catch closure.
Signature
> try {flags} (try_block) (catch_closure)
Parameters
try_block: Block to run.
catch_closure: Closure to run if try block fails.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|any
Examples
Try to run a division by zero
> try { 1 / 0 }
Try to run a division by zero and return a string instead
> try { 1 / 0 } catch { 'divided by zero' }
divided by zero
Try to run a division by zero and report the message
> try { 1 / 0 } catch { |err| $err.msg }
Notes
This command is a parser keyword. For details, check: https://www.nushell.sh/book/thinking_in_nu.html