uniq for filters
Return the distinct values in the input.
Signature
> uniq {flags}
Flags
--count, -c: Return a table containing the distinct input values together with their counts
--repeated, -d: Return the input values that occur more than once
--ignore-case, -i: Compare input values case-insensitively
--unique, -u: Return the input values that occur once only
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<any>
|list<any>
Examples
Return the distinct values of a list/table (remove duplicates so that each value occurs once only)
> [2 3 3 4] | uniq
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 3 │
│ 2 │ 4 │
╰───┴───╯
Return the input values that occur more than once
> [1 2 2] | uniq -d
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 2 │
╰───┴───╯
Return the input values that occur once only
> [1 2 2] | uniq --unique
╭───┬───╮
│ 0 │ 1 │
╰───┴───╯
Ignore differences in case when comparing input values
> ['hello' 'goodbye' 'Hello'] | uniq --ignore-case
╭───┬─────────╮
│ 0 │ hello │
│ 1 │ goodbye │
╰───┴─────────╯
Return a table containing the distinct input values together with their counts
> [1 2 2] | uniq --count
╭───┬───────┬───────╮
│ # │ value │ count │
├───┼───────┼───────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 2 │ 2 │
╰───┴───────┴───────╯