uniq for filters

Return the distinct values in the input.

> uniq {flags}

--count, -c : Return a table containing the distinct input values together with their counts

: Return a table containing the distinct input values together with their counts --repeated, -d : Return the input values that occur more than once

: Return the input values that occur more than once --ignore-case, -i : Compare input values case-insensitively

: Compare input values case-insensitively --unique, -u : Return the input values that occur once only

input output list<any> list<any>

Return the distinct values of a list/table (remove duplicates so that each value occurs once only)

> [ 2 3 3 4 ] | uniq ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ 1 │ 3 │ │ 2 │ 4 │ ╰───┴───╯

Return the input values that occur more than once

> [ 1 2 2 ] | uniq - d ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 2 │ ╰───┴───╯

Return the input values that occur once only

> [ 1 2 2 ] | uniq -- unique ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 1 │ ╰───┴───╯

Ignore differences in case when comparing input values

> [ 'hello' 'goodbye' 'Hello' ] | uniq -- ignore-case ╭───┬─────────╮ │ 0 │ hello │ │ 1 │ goodbye │ ╰───┴─────────╯

Return a table containing the distinct input values together with their counts