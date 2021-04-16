update cells for filters

Update the table cells.

Signature

> update cells {flags} (closure)

Flags

  • --columns, -c {list<any>}: list of columns to update

Parameters

  • closure: The closure to run an update for each cell.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Update the zero value cells to empty strings.

> [
        ["2021-04-16", "2021-06-10", "2021-09-18", "2021-10-15", "2021-11-16", "2021-11-17", "2021-11-18"];
        [          37,            0,            0,            0,           37,            0,            0]
    ] | update cells { |value|
          if $value == 0 {
            ""
          } else {
            $value
          }
    }
╭───┬────────────┬────────────┬────────────┬────────────┬────────────┬────────────┬────────────╮
 # │ 2021-04-16 │ 2021-06-10 │ 2021-09-18 │ 2021-10-15 │ 2021-11-16 │ 2021-11-17 │ 2021-11-18 │
├───┼────────────┼────────────┼────────────┼────────────┼────────────┼────────────┼────────────┤
 0         37         37
╰───┴────────────┴────────────┴────────────┴────────────┴────────────┴────────────┴────────────╯

Update the zero value cells to empty strings in 2 last columns.

> [
        ["2021-04-16", "2021-06-10", "2021-09-18", "2021-10-15", "2021-11-16", "2021-11-17", "2021-11-18"];
        [          37,            0,            0,            0,           37,            0,            0]
    ] | update cells -c ["2021-11-18", "2021-11-17"] { |value|
            if $value == 0 {
              ""
            } else {
              $value
            }
    }
╭───┬────────────┬────────────┬────────────┬────────────┬────────────┬────────────┬────────────╮
 # │ 2021-04-16 │ 2021-06-10 │ 2021-09-18 │ 2021-10-15 │ 2021-11-16 │ 2021-11-17 │ 2021-11-18 │
├───┼────────────┼────────────┼────────────┼────────────┼────────────┼────────────┼────────────┤
 0         37          0          0          0         37
╰───┴────────────┴────────────┴────────────┴────────────┴────────────┴────────────┴────────────╯

Update each value in a record.

> {a: 1, b: 2, c: 3} | update cells { $in + 10 }
╭───┬────╮
 a 11
 b 12
 c 13
╰───┴────╯