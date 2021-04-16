update cells for filters

Update the table cells.

> update cells {flags} (closure)

--columns, -c {list<any>} : list of columns to update

closure : The closure to run an update for each cell.

input output table table record record

Update the zero value cells to empty strings.

> [ [ "2021-04-16" , "2021-06-10" , "2021-09-18" , "2021-10-15" , "2021-11-16" , "2021-11-17" , "2021-11-18" ]; [ 37 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 37 , 0 , 0 ] ] | update cells { | value | if $value == 0 { "" } else { $value } } ╭───┬────────────┬────────────┬────────────┬────────────┬────────────┬────────────┬────────────╮ │ # │ 2021-04-16 │ 2021-06-10 │ 2021-09-18 │ 2021-10-15 │ 2021-11-16 │ 2021-11-17 │ 2021-11-18 │ ├───┼────────────┼────────────┼────────────┼────────────┼────────────┼────────────┼────────────┤ │ 0 │ 37 │ │ │ │ 37 │ │ │ ╰───┴────────────┴────────────┴────────────┴────────────┴────────────┴────────────┴────────────╯

Update the zero value cells to empty strings in 2 last columns.

> [ [ "2021-04-16" , "2021-06-10" , "2021-09-18" , "2021-10-15" , "2021-11-16" , "2021-11-17" , "2021-11-18" ]; [ 37 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 37 , 0 , 0 ] ] | update cells - c [ "2021-11-18" , "2021-11-17" ] { | value | if $value == 0 { "" } else { $value } } ╭───┬────────────┬────────────┬────────────┬────────────┬────────────┬────────────┬────────────╮ │ # │ 2021-04-16 │ 2021-06-10 │ 2021-09-18 │ 2021-10-15 │ 2021-11-16 │ 2021-11-17 │ 2021-11-18 │ ├───┼────────────┼────────────┼────────────┼────────────┼────────────┼────────────┼────────────┤ │ 0 │ 37 │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │ 37 │ │ │ ╰───┴────────────┴────────────┴────────────┴────────────┴────────────┴────────────┴────────────╯

Update each value in a record.