upsert for filters

Update an existing column to have a new value, or insert a new column.

Signature

> upsert {flags} (field) (replacement value)

Parameters

  • field: The name of the column to update or insert.
  • replacement value: The new value to give the cell(s), or a closure to create the value.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
recordrecord
tabletable
list<any>list<any>

Examples

Update a record's value

> {'name': 'nu', 'stars': 5} | upsert name 'Nushell'
╭───────┬─────────╮
 name Nushell
 stars 5
╰───────┴─────────╯

Insert a new entry into a record

> {'name': 'nu', 'stars': 5} | upsert language 'Rust'
╭──────────┬──────╮
 name nu
 stars 5
 language Rust
╰──────────┴──────╯

Update each row of a table

> [[name lang]; [Nushell ''] [Reedline '']] | upsert lang 'Rust'
╭───┬──────────┬──────╮
 # │   name   │ lang │
├───┼──────────┼──────┤
 0 Nushell Rust
 1 Reedline Rust
╰───┴──────────┴──────╯

Insert a new column with values computed based off the other columns

> [[foo]; [7] [8] [9]] | upsert bar {|row| $row.foo * 2 }
╭───┬─────┬─────╮
 # │ foo │ bar │
├───┼─────┼─────┤
 0   7  14
 1   8  16
 2   9  18
╰───┴─────┴─────╯

Update null values in a column to a default value

> [[foo]; [2] [null] [4]] | upsert foo { default 0 }
╭───┬─────╮
 # │ foo │
├───┼─────┤
 0   2
 1   0
 2   4
╰───┴─────╯

Upsert into a list, updating an existing value at an index

> [1 2 3] | upsert 0 2
╭───┬───╮
 0 2
 1 2
 2 3
╰───┴───╯

Upsert into a list, inserting a new value at the end

> [1 2 3] | upsert 3 4
╭───┬───╮
 0 1
 1 2
 2 3
 3 4
╰───┴───╯

Upsert into a nested path, creating new values as needed

> [{} {a: [{}]}] | upsert a.0.b "value"
╭───┬───────────────╮
 # │       a       │
├───┼───────────────┤
 0 ╭───┬───────╮
 # │   b   │ │
 ├───┼───────┤
 0 value
 ╰───┴───────╯
 1 ╭───┬───────╮
 # │   b   │ │
 ├───┼───────┤
 0 value
 ╰───┴───────╯
╰───┴───────────────╯

Notes

When updating or inserting a column, the closure will be run for each row, and the current row will be passed as the first argument. Referencing $in inside the closure will provide the value at the column for the current row or null if the column does not exist.

When updating a specific index, the closure will instead be run once. The first argument to the closure and the $in value will both be the current value at the index. If the command is inserting at the end of a list or table, then both of these values will be null.