upsert for filters

Update an existing column to have a new value, or insert a new column.

> upsert {flags} (field) (replacement value)

field : The name of the column to update or insert.

: The name of the column to update or insert. replacement value : The new value to give the cell(s), or a closure to create the value.

input output record record table table list<any> list<any>

Update a record's value

> { 'name' : 'nu' , 'stars' : 5 } | upsert name 'Nushell' ╭───────┬─────────╮ │ name │ Nushell │ │ stars │ 5 │ ╰───────┴─────────╯

Insert a new entry into a record

> { 'name' : 'nu' , 'stars' : 5 } | upsert language 'Rust' ╭──────────┬──────╮ │ name │ nu │ │ stars │ 5 │ │ language │ Rust │ ╰──────────┴──────╯

Update each row of a table

> [[ name lang ]; [ Nushell '' ] [ Reedline '' ]] | upsert lang 'Rust' ╭───┬──────────┬──────╮ │ # │ name │ lang │ ├───┼──────────┼──────┤ │ 0 │ Nushell │ Rust │ │ 1 │ Reedline │ Rust │ ╰───┴──────────┴──────╯

Insert a new column with values computed based off the other columns

> [[ foo ]; [ 7 ] [ 8 ] [ 9 ]] | upsert bar {| row | $row.foo * 2 } ╭───┬─────┬─────╮ │ # │ foo │ bar │ ├───┼─────┼─────┤ │ 0 │ 7 │ 14 │ │ 1 │ 8 │ 16 │ │ 2 │ 9 │ 18 │ ╰───┴─────┴─────╯

Update null values in a column to a default value

> [[ foo ]; [ 2 ] [ null ] [ 4 ]] | upsert foo { default 0 } ╭───┬─────╮ │ # │ foo │ ├───┼─────┤ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ 1 │ 0 │ │ 2 │ 4 │ ╰───┴─────╯

Upsert into a list, updating an existing value at an index

> [ 1 2 3 ] | upsert 0 2 ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 2 │ 3 │ ╰───┴───╯

Upsert into a list, inserting a new value at the end

> [ 1 2 3 ] | upsert 3 4 ╭───┬───╮ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 2 │ 3 │ │ 3 │ 4 │ ╰───┴───╯

Upsert into a nested path, creating new values as needed

> [{} { a : [{}]}] | upsert a.0.b "value" ╭───┬───────────────╮ │ # │ a │ ├───┼───────────────┤ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───────╮ │ │ │ │ # │ b │ │ │ │ ├───┼───────┤ │ │ │ │ 0 │ value │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───────╯ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬───────╮ │ │ │ │ # │ b │ │ │ │ ├───┼───────┤ │ │ │ │ 0 │ value │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───────╯ │ ╰───┴───────────────╯

When updating or inserting a column, the closure will be run for each row, and the current row will be passed as the first argument. Referencing $in inside the closure will provide the value at the column for the current row or null if the column does not exist.