url build-query for network

Converts record or table into query string applying percent-encoding.

> url build-query {flags}

input output record string table<key: any, value: any> string

Outputs a query string representing the contents of this record

> { mode : normal userid:31415 } | url build-query mode = normal&userid=31415

Outputs a query string representing the contents of this record, with a value that needs to be url-encoded

> { a : "AT&T" , b : "AT T" } | url build-query a = AT%26T&b=AT+T

Outputs a query string representing the contents of this record, "exploding" the list into multiple parameters

> { a : [ "one" , "two" ], b : "three" } | url build-query a = one&a=two&b=three

Outputs a query string representing the contents of this table containing key-value pairs