url encode for strings
Converts a string to a percent encoded web safe string.
Signature
> url encode {flags} ...rest
Flags
--all, -a: encode all non-alphanumeric chars including
/,
.,
:
Parameters
...rest: For a data structure input, check strings at the given cell paths, and replace with result.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|string
|list<string>
|list<string>
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Encode a url with escape characters
> 'https://example.com/foo bar' | url encode
https://example.com/foo%20bar
Encode multiple urls with escape characters in list
> ['https://example.com/foo bar' 'https://example.com/a>b' '中文字/eng/12 34'] | url encode
╭───┬─────────────────────────────────────────╮
│ 0 │ https://example.com/foo%20bar │
│ 1 │ https://example.com/a%3Eb │
│ 2 │ %E4%B8%AD%E6%96%87%E5%AD%97/eng/12%2034 │
╰───┴─────────────────────────────────────────╯
Encode all non alphanumeric chars with all flag
> 'https://example.com/foo bar' | url encode --all
https%3A%2F%2Fexample%2Ecom%2Ffoo%20bar