url encode for strings

Converts a string to a percent encoded web safe string.

> url encode {flags} ...rest

--all, -a : encode all non-alphanumeric chars including / , . , :

...rest : For a data structure input, check strings at the given cell paths, and replace with result.

input output string string list<string> list<string> table table record record

Encode a url with escape characters

> 'https://example.com/foo bar' | url encode https ://example.com/foo%20bar

Encode multiple urls with escape characters in list

> [ 'https://example.com/foo bar' 'https://example.com/a>b' '中文字/eng/12 34' ] | url encode ╭───┬─────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ 0 │ https ://example.com/foo%20bar │ │ 1 │ https ://example.com/a%3Eb │ │ 2 │ %E4%B8%AD%E6%96%87%E5%AD%97/eng/12%2034 │ ╰───┴─────────────────────────────────────────╯

Encode all non alphanumeric chars with all flag