url encode for strings

Converts a string to a percent encoded web safe string.

Signature

> url encode {flags} ...rest

Flags

  • --all, -a: encode all non-alphanumeric chars including /, ., :

Parameters

  • ...rest: For a data structure input, check strings at the given cell paths, and replace with result.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringstring
list<string>list<string>
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Encode a url with escape characters

> 'https://example.com/foo bar' | url encode
https://example.com/foo%20bar

Encode multiple urls with escape characters in list

> ['https://example.com/foo bar' 'https://example.com/a>b' '中文字/eng/12 34'] | url encode
╭───┬─────────────────────────────────────────╮
 0 https://example.com/foo%20bar
 1 https://example.com/a%3Eb
 2 %E4%B8%AD%E6%96%87%E5%AD%97/eng/12%2034
╰───┴─────────────────────────────────────────╯

Encode all non alphanumeric chars with all flag

> 'https://example.com/foo bar' | url encode --all
https%3A%2F%2Fexample%2Ecom%2Ffoo%20bar