url parse for network

Parses a url.

Signature

> url parse {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: Optionally operate by cell path.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
stringrecord
tabletable
recordrecord

Examples

Parses a url

> 'http://user123:pass567@www.example.com:8081/foo/bar?param1=section&p2=&f[name]=vldc&f[no]=42#hello' | url parse
╭──────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────╮
 scheme http
 username user123
 password pass567
 host www.example.com
 port 8081
 path /foo/bar
 query param1=section&p2=&f[name]=vldc&f[no]=42
 fragment hello
 ╭───┬─────────┬─────────╮
 params # │   key   │  value  │                │
 ├───┼─────────┼─────────┤
 0 param1 section
 1 p2
 2 f[name]  vldc
 3 f[no]    42
 ╰───┴─────────┴─────────╯
╰──────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────╯