url parse for network
Parses a url.
Signature
> url parse {flags} ...rest
Parameters
...rest: Optionally operate by cell path.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|string
|record
|table
|table
|record
|record
Examples
Parses a url
> 'http://user123:pass567@www.example.com:8081/foo/bar?param1=section&p2=&f[name]=vldc&f[no]=42#hello' | url parse
╭──────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────╮
│ scheme │ http │
│ username │ user123 │
│ password │ pass567 │
│ host │ www.example.com │
│ port │ 8081 │
│ path │ /foo/bar │
│ query │ param1=section&p2=&f[name]=vldc&f[no]=42 │
│ fragment │ hello │
│ │ ╭───┬─────────┬─────────╮ │
│ params │ │ # │ key │ value │ │
│ │ ├───┼─────────┼─────────┤ │
│ │ │ 0 │ param1 │ section │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ p2 │ │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ f[name] │ vldc │ │
│ │ │ 3 │ f[no] │ 42 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴─────────┴─────────╯ │
╰──────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────╯