view span for debug

View the contents of a span.

Signature

> view span {flags} (start) (end)

Parameters

  • start: Start of the span.
  • end: End of the span.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
nothingstring

Examples

View the source of a span. 1 and 2 are just example values. Use the return of debug --raw to get the actual values

> some | pipeline | or | variable | debug --raw; view span 1 2

Notes

This command is meant for debugging purposes. It allows you to view the contents of nushell spans. One way to get spans is to pipe something into 'debug --raw'. Then you can use the Span { start, end } values as the start and end values for this command.