view span for debug

View the contents of a span.
Signature
> view span {flags} (start) (end)
Parameters
start: Start of the span.
end: End of the span.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Examples
View the source of a span. 1 and 2 are just example values. Use the return of debug --raw to get the actual values
> some | pipeline | or | variable | debug --raw; view span 1 2
Notes
This command is meant for debugging purposes. It allows you to view the contents of nushell spans. One way to get spans is to pipe something into 'debug --raw'. Then you can use the Span { start, end } values as the start and end values for this command.