watch for filesystem

Watch for file changes and execute Nu code when they happen.

> watch {flags} (path) (closure)

--debounce-ms, -d {int} : Debounce changes for this many milliseconds (default: 100). Adjust if you find that single writes are reported as multiple events (deprecated)

: Debounce changes for this many milliseconds (default: 100). Adjust if you find that single writes are reported as multiple events (deprecated) --debounce {duration} : Debounce changes for this duration (default: 100ms). Adjust if you find that single writes are reported as multiple events

: Debounce changes for this duration (default: 100ms). Adjust if you find that single writes are reported as multiple events --glob, -g {string} : Only report changes for files that match this glob pattern (default: all files)

: Only report changes for files that match this glob pattern (default: all files) --recursive, -r {bool} : Watch all directories under <path> recursively. Will be ignored if <path> is a file (default: true)

: Watch all directories under recursively. Will be ignored if is a file (default: true) --quiet, -q : Hide the initial status message (default: false)

: Hide the initial status message (default: false) --verbose, -v : Operate in verbose mode (default: false)

path : The path to watch. Can be a file or directory.

: The path to watch. Can be a file or directory. closure : Some Nu code to run whenever a file changes. The closure will be passed operation , path , and new_path (for renames only) arguments in that order.

input output nothing nothing nothing table<operation: string, path: string, new_path: string>

Run cargo test whenever a Rust file changes

> watch . -- glob =**/*.rs {|| cargo test }

Watch all changes in the current directory

> watch . { | op , path , new_path | $"( $op ) ( $path ) ( $new_path )" }

watch (when run without a closure) can also emit a stream of events it detects.

> watch /foo/bar | where operation == Create | first 5 | each {| e | $"New file!: ( $e.path )" } | to text | save -- append changes_in_bar.log

Print file changes with a debounce time of 5 minutes

> watch /foo/bar -- debounce 5min { | op , path | $"Registered ( $op ) on ( $path )" | print }

Note: if you are looking to run a command every N units of time, this can be accomplished with a loop and sleep

> loop { command ; sleep duration }