window for filters

Creates a sliding window of `window_size` that slide by n rows/elements across input.

Signature

> window {flags} (window_size)

Flags

  • --stride, -s {int}: the number of rows to slide over between windows
  • --remainder, -r: yield last chunks even if they have fewer elements than size

Parameters

  • window_size: The size of each window.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<any>list<list<any>>

Examples

A sliding window of two elements

> [1 2 3 4] | window 2
╭───┬───────────╮
 0 ╭───┬───╮
 0 1
 1 2
 ╰───┴───╯
 1 ╭───┬───╮
 0 2
 1 3
 ╰───┴───╯
 2 ╭───┬───╮
 0 3
 1 4
 ╰───┴───╯
╰───┴───────────╯

A sliding window of two elements, with a stride of 3

> [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8] | window 2 --stride 3
╭───┬───────────╮
 0 ╭───┬───╮
 0 1
 1 2
 ╰───┴───╯
 1 ╭───┬───╮
 0 4
 1 5
 ╰───┴───╯
 2 ╭───┬───╮
 0 7
 1 8
 ╰───┴───╯
╰───┴───────────╯

A sliding window of equal stride that includes remainder. Equivalent to chunking

> [1, 2, 3, 4, 5] | window 3 --stride 3 --remainder
╭───┬───────────╮
 0 ╭───┬───╮
 0 1
 1 2
 2 3
 ╰───┴───╯
 1 ╭───┬───╮
 0 4
 1 5
 ╰───┴───╯
╰───┴───────────╯

Notes

This command will error if window_size or stride are negative or zero.