window for filters

Creates a sliding window of `window_size` that slide by n rows/elements across input.

> window {flags} (window_size)

--stride, -s {int} : the number of rows to slide over between windows

: the number of rows to slide over between windows --remainder, -r : yield last chunks even if they have fewer elements than size

window_size : The size of each window.

input output list<any> list<list<any>>

A sliding window of two elements

> [ 1 2 3 4 ] | window 2 ╭───┬───────────╮ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 3 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 3 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ ╰───┴───────────╯

A sliding window of two elements, with a stride of 3

> [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ] | window 2 -- stride 3 ╭───┬───────────╮ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 4 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 5 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 7 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 8 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ ╰───┴───────────╯

A sliding window of equal stride that includes remainder. Equivalent to chunking

> [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] | window 3 -- stride 3 -- remainder ╭───┬───────────╮ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ │ │ │ 2 │ 3 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 4 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 5 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ ╰───┴───────────╯