window for filters
Creates a sliding window of `window_size` that slide by n rows/elements across input.
Signature
> window {flags} (window_size)
Flags
--stride, -s {int}: the number of rows to slide over between windows
--remainder, -r: yield last chunks even if they have fewer elements than size
Parameters
window_size: The size of each window.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<any>
|list<list<any>>
Examples
A sliding window of two elements
> [1 2 3 4] | window 2
╭───┬───────────╮
│ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 2 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 3 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 3 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───────────╯
A sliding window of two elements, with a stride of 3
> [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8] | window 2 --stride 3
╭───┬───────────╮
│ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 4 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 5 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 7 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 8 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───────────╯
A sliding window of equal stride that includes remainder. Equivalent to chunking
> [1, 2, 3, 4, 5] | window 3 --stride 3 --remainder
╭───┬───────────╮
│ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ 3 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 4 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 5 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───────────╯
Notes
This command will error if
window_size or
stride are negative or zero.