wrap for filters

Wrap the value into a column.

Signature

> wrap {flags} (name)

Parameters

  • name: The name of the column.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
list<any>table
rangetable
anyrecord

Examples

Wrap a list into a table with a given column name

> [ Pachisi Mahjong Catan Carcassonne ] | wrap game
╭───┬─────────────╮
 # │    game     │
├───┼─────────────┤
 0 Pachisi
 1 Mahjong
 2 Catan
 3 Carcassonne
╰───┴─────────────╯

Wrap a range into a table with a given column name

> 4..6 | wrap num
╭───┬─────╮
 # │ num │
├───┼─────┤
 0   4
 1   5
 2   6
╰───┴─────╯