wrap for filters
Wrap the value into a column.
Signature
> wrap {flags} (name)
Parameters
name: The name of the column.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<any>
|table
|range
|table
|any
|record
Examples
Wrap a list into a table with a given column name
> [ Pachisi Mahjong Catan Carcassonne ] | wrap game
╭───┬─────────────╮
│ # │ game │
├───┼─────────────┤
│ 0 │ Pachisi │
│ 1 │ Mahjong │
│ 2 │ Catan │
│ 3 │ Carcassonne │
╰───┴─────────────╯
Wrap a range into a table with a given column name
> 4..6 | wrap num
╭───┬─────╮
│ # │ num │
├───┼─────┤
│ 0 │ 4 │
│ 1 │ 5 │
│ 2 │ 6 │
╰───┴─────╯