wrap for filters

Wrap the value into a column.

> wrap {flags} (name)

name : The name of the column.

input output list<any> table range table any record

Wrap a list into a table with a given column name

> [ Pachisi Mahjong Catan Carcassonne ] | wrap game ╭───┬─────────────╮ │ # │ game │ ├───┼─────────────┤ │ 0 │ Pachisi │ │ 1 │ Mahjong │ │ 2 │ Catan │ │ 3 │ Carcassonne │ ╰───┴─────────────╯

Wrap a range into a table with a given column name