zip for filters

Combine a stream with the input.

> zip {flags} (other)

other : The other input, or closure returning a stream.

input output list<any> list<list<any>> range list<list<any>>

Zip two lists

> [ 1 2 ] | zip [ 3 4 ] ╭───┬───────────╮ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 3 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ ╰───┴───────────╯

Zip two ranges

> 1 .. 3 | zip 4 .. 6 ╭───┬───────────╮ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 5 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 3 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 6 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ ╰───┴───────────╯

Zip two streams

> seq 1 3 | zip { seq 4 600000000 } ╭───┬───────────╮ │ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 2 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 5 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ │ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │ │ │ │ 0 │ 3 │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ 6 │ │ │ │ ╰───┴───╯ │ ╰───┴───────────╯

Rename .ogg files to match an existing list of filenames