zip for filters
Combine a stream with the input.
Signature
> zip {flags} (other)
Parameters
other: The other input, or closure returning a stream.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|list<any>
|list<list<any>>
|range
|list<list<any>>
Examples
Zip two lists
> [1 2] | zip [3 4]
╭───┬───────────╮
│ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 3 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 2 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───────────╯
Zip two ranges
> 1..3 | zip 4..6
╭───┬───────────╮
│ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 2 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 5 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 3 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 6 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───────────╯
Zip two streams
> seq 1 3 | zip { seq 4 600000000 }
╭───┬───────────╮
│ 0 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 1 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 4 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 1 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 2 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 5 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
│ 2 │ ╭───┬───╮ │
│ │ │ 0 │ 3 │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ 6 │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───╯ │
╰───┴───────────╯
Rename .ogg files to match an existing list of filenames
> glob *.ogg | zip ['bang.ogg', 'fanfare.ogg', 'laser.ogg'] | each {|| mv $in.0 $in.1 }