Filters
A primary goal of Nushell is the ability to easily handle structured data in the pipeline. Nushell contains an extensive set of commands known as "filters" designed to meet these needs.
A sample of filter commands is listed in this Guide below. For the current list of commands categorized as filters, you can run:
help commands | where category == filters
Filters vs. Flow Control Statements
While it's certainly possible to modify structured data using "traditional" flow control statements like
for or
while, filters are usually more convenient and (often far) more performant. See the Variables section of The Book for more information.