Recommended for use as a missing value indicator.

Commands that explicitly do not return a value (such as print or if ) return null .

Commands that do not accept pipeline input have an input signature of nothing .

null is similar to JSON's "null". However, whenever Nushell would print the null value (outside of a string or data structure), it prints nothing instead. Example: > null | to json null > "null" | from json # => no output

You can add ignore at the end of a pipeline to convert any pipeline result to a nothing . This will prevent the command/pipeline's output from being displayed. git checkout featurebranch | ignore

It's important to understand that null is not the same as the absence of a value! It is possible for a table or list to have missing values. Missing values are displayed with a ❎ character in interactive output. > let missing_value = [{ a : 1 b : 2 } { b : 1 }] > $missing_value ╭───┬────┬───╮ │ # │ a │ b │ ├───┼────┼───┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 1 │ ❎ │ 1 │ ╰───┴────┴───╯

By default, attempting to access a missing value will not produce null but will instead generate an error: > let missing_value = [{ a : 1 b : 2 } { b : 1 }] > $missing_value.1.a Error : nu::shell::column_not_found × Cannot find column 'a' ╭─ [ entry #4:1:32] 1 │ let missing_value = [{ a : 1 b : 2 } { b : 1 }] · ──┬── · ╰── value originates here ╰──── ╭─ [ entry #6:1:18] 1 │ $missing_value.1.a · ┬ · ╰── cannot find column 'a' ╰────