Pipelines
The pipeline special variable
$in
Best practices for pipeline commands
Interaction with Unix pipes
Handling stdout and stderr
You can handle stderr in multiple ways:
- Do nothing, stderr will be printed directly
- Pipe stderr to the next command, using
e>|or
e+o>|
- Redirect stderr to a file, using
e> file_path, or
e+o> file_path
- Use
do -i { cmd } | completeto capture both stdout and stderr as structured data
For the next examples, let's assume this file:
# demo.nu
print "foo"
print -e "barbar"
It prints
foo to stdout and
barbar to stderr. The following table illustrates the differences between the different redirection styles:
Redirection to a pipeline:
|type
|command
$result contents
|printed to terminal
||
let result = nu demo.nu | str upcase
|"FOO"
|"barbar"
|e>|
let result = nu demo.nu e>| str upcase
|"BARBAR"
|"foo"
|o+e>|
let result = nu demo.nu e+o>| str upcase
|"FOO\nBARBAR"
|nothing
Redirection to a file:
|type
|command
file.txt contents
|printed to terminal
|o> file_path
nu demo.nu o> file.txt
|"foo\n"
|"barbar"
|e> file_path
nu demo.nu e> file.txt
|"barbar\n"
|"foo"
|o+e> file_path
nu demo.nu o+e> file.txt
|"foo\nbarbar\n"
|nothing
complete command:
|type
|command
$result contents
|use
complete
let result = do { nu demo.nu } | complete
|record containing both stdout and stderr
Note that
e>| and
o+e>| only work with external command, if you pipe internal commands' output through
e>| and
o+e>|, you will get an error:
ls e>| str length
# => Error: × `e>|` only works with external streams
# => ╭─[entry #1:1:1]
# => 1 │ ls e>| str length
# => · ─┬─
# => · ╰── `e>|` only works on external streams
# => ╰────
ls e+o>| str length
# => Error: × `o+e>|` only works with external streams
# => ╭─[entry #2:1:1]
# => 1 │ ls e+o>| str length
# => · ──┬──
# => · ╰── `o+e>|` only works on external streams
# => ╰────
You can also redirect
stdout to a file, and pipe
stderr to next command:
nu demo.nu o> file.txt e>| str upcase
nu demo.nu e> file.txt | str upcase
But you can't use redirection along with
o+e>|, because it's ambiguous:
nu demo.nu o> file.txt o+e>| str upcase
Also note that
complete is special, it doesn't work with
e>|,
o+e>|.
Stdio and redirection behavior examples
Pipeline and redirection behavior can be hard to follow when they are used with subexpressions, or custom commands. Here are some examples that show intended stdio behavior.
Examples for subexpression
- (^cmd1 | ^cmd2; ^cmd3 | ^cmd4)
|Command
|Stdout
|Stderr
|cmd1
|Piped
|Terminal
|cmd2
|Terminal
|Terminal
|cmd3
|Piped
|Terminal
|cmd4
|Terminal
|Terminal
- (^cmd1 | ^cmd2; ^cmd3 | ^cmd4) | ^cmd5
It runs
(^cmd1 | ^cmd2; ^cmd3 | ^cmd4) first, then pipes stdout to
^cmd5, where both stdout and stderr are directed to the Terminal.
|Command
|Stdout
|Stderr
|cmd1
|Piped
|Terminal
|cmd2
|Terminal
|Terminal
|cmd3
|Piped
|Terminal
|cmd4
|Piped
|Terminal
- (^cmd1 | ^cmd2; ^cmd3 | ^cmd4) e>| ^cmd5
It runs
(^cmd1 | ^cmd2; ^cmd3 | ^cmd4) first, then pipes stderr to
^cmd5, where both stdout and stderr are directed to the Terminal.
|Command
|Stdout
|Stderr
|cmd1
|Piped
|Terminal
|cmd2
|Terminal
|Terminal
|cmd3
|Piped
|Terminal
|cmd4
|Terminal
|Piped
- (^cmd1 | ^cmd2; ^cmd3 | ^cmd4) o+e>| ^cmd5
It runs
(^cmd1 | ^cmd2; ^cmd3 | ^cmd4) first, then pipes stdout and stderr to
^cmd5, where both stdout and stderr are directed to the Terminal.
|Command
|Stdout
|Stderr
|cmd1
|Piped
|Terminal
|cmd2
|Terminal
|Terminal
|cmd3
|Piped
|Terminal
|cmd4
|Piped
|Piped
- (^cmd1 | ^cmd2; ^cmd3 | ^cmd4) o> test.out
|Command
|Stdout
|Stderr
|cmd1
|Piped
|Terminal
|cmd2
|File
|Terminal
|cmd3
|Piped
|Terminal
|cmd4
|File
|Terminal
- (^cmd1 | ^cmd2; ^cmd3 | ^cmd4) e> test.out
|Command
|Stdout
|Stderr
|cmd1
|Piped
|File
|cmd2
|Terminal
|File
|cmd3
|Piped
|File
|cmd4
|Terminal
|File
- (^cmd1 | ^cmd2; ^cmd3 | ^cmd4) o+e> test.out
|Command
|Stdout
|Stderr
|cmd1
|Piped
|File
|cmd2
|File
|File
|cmd3
|Piped
|File
|cmd4
|File
|File
Examples for custom command
Given the following custom commands
def custom-cmd [] {
^cmd1 | ^cmd2
^cmd3 | ^cmd4
}
The custom command stdio behavior is the same as the previous section.
In the examples below the body of
custom-cmd is
(^cmd1 | ^cmd2; ^cmd3 | ^cmd4).
- custom-cmd
|Command
|Stdout
|Stderr
|cmd1
|Piped
|Terminal
|cmd2
|Terminal
|Terminal
|cmd3
|Piped
|Terminal
|cmd4
|Terminal
|Terminal
- custom-cmd | ^cmd5
It runs
custom-cmd first, then pipes stdout to
^cmd5, where both stdout and stderr are directed to the Terminal.
|Command
|Stdout
|Stderr
|cmd1
|Piped
|Terminal
|cmd2
|Terminal
|Terminal
|cmd3
|Piped
|Terminal
|cmd4
|Piped
|Terminal
- custom-cmd e>| ^cmd5
It runs
custom-cmd first, then pipes stderr to
^cmd5, where both stdout and stderr are directed to the Terminal.
|Command
|Stdout
|Stderr
|cmd1
|Piped
|Terminal
|cmd2
|Terminal
|Terminal
|cmd3
|Piped
|Terminal
|cmd4
|Terminal
|Piped
- custom-cmd o+e>| ^cmd5
It runs
custom-cmd first, then pipes stdout and stderr to
^cmd5, where both stdout and stderr are directed to the Terminal.
|Command
|Stdout
|Stderr
|cmd1
|Piped
|Terminal
|cmd2
|Terminal
|Terminal
|cmd3
|Piped
|Terminal
|cmd4
|Piped
|Piped
- custom-cmd o> test.out
|Command
|Stdout
|Stderr
|cmd1
|Piped
|Terminal
|cmd2
|File
|Terminal
|cmd3
|Piped
|Terminal
|cmd4
|File
|Terminal
- custom-cmd e> test.out
|Command
|Stdout
|Stderr
|cmd1
|Piped
|File
|cmd2
|Terminal
|File
|cmd3
|Piped
|File
|cmd4
|Terminal
|File
- custom-cmd o+e> test.out
|Command
|Stdout
|Stderr
|cmd1
|Piped
|File
|cmd2
|File
|File
|cmd3
|Piped
|File
|cmd4
|File
|File