You can handle stderr in multiple ways:

Do nothing, stderr will be printed directly Pipe stderr to the next command, using e>| or e+o>| Redirect stderr to a file, using e> file_path , or e+o> file_path Use do -i { cmd } | complete to capture both stdout and stderr as structured data

For the next examples, let's assume this file:

# demo.nu print "foo" print - e "barbar"

It prints foo to stdout and barbar to stderr. The following table illustrates the differences between the different redirection styles:

Redirection to a pipeline:

type command $result contents printed to terminal | let result = nu demo.nu | str upcase "FOO" "barbar" e>| let result = nu demo.nu e>| str upcase "BARBAR" "foo" o+e>| let result = nu demo.nu e+o>| str upcase "FOO

BARBAR" nothing

Redirection to a file:

type command file.txt contents printed to terminal o> file_path nu demo.nu o> file.txt "foo

" "barbar" e> file_path nu demo.nu e> file.txt "barbar

" "foo" o+e> file_path nu demo.nu o+e> file.txt "foo

barbar

" nothing

complete command:

type command $result contents use complete let result = do { nu demo.nu } | complete record containing both stdout and stderr

Note that e>| and o+e>| only work with external command, if you pipe internal commands' output through e>| and o+e>| , you will get an error:

ls e> | str length # => Error: × `e>|` only works with external streams # => ╭─[entry #1:1:1] # => 1 │ ls e>| str length # => · ─┬─ # => · ╰── `e>|` only works on external streams # => ╰──── ls e+o> | str length # => Error: × `o+e>|` only works with external streams # => ╭─[entry #2:1:1] # => 1 │ ls e+o>| str length # => · ──┬── # => · ╰── `o+e>|` only works on external streams # => ╰────

You can also redirect stdout to a file, and pipe stderr to next command:

nu demo.nu o> file.txt e> | str upcase nu demo.nu e> file.txt | str upcase

But you can't use redirection along with o+e>| , because it's ambiguous:

nu demo.nu o> file.txt o+e> | str upcase

Also note that complete is special, it doesn't work with e>| , o+e>| .

Pipeline and redirection behavior can be hard to follow when they are used with subexpressions, or custom commands. Here are some examples that show intended stdio behavior.

(^cmd1 | ^cmd2; ^cmd3 | ^cmd4)

Command Stdout Stderr cmd1 Piped Terminal cmd2 Terminal Terminal cmd3 Piped Terminal cmd4 Terminal Terminal

(^cmd1 | ^cmd2; ^cmd3 | ^cmd4) | ^cmd5

It runs (^cmd1 | ^cmd2; ^cmd3 | ^cmd4) first, then pipes stdout to ^cmd5 , where both stdout and stderr are directed to the Terminal.

Command Stdout Stderr cmd1 Piped Terminal cmd2 Terminal Terminal cmd3 Piped Terminal cmd4 Piped Terminal

(^cmd1 | ^cmd2; ^cmd3 | ^cmd4) e>| ^cmd5

It runs (^cmd1 | ^cmd2; ^cmd3 | ^cmd4) first, then pipes stderr to ^cmd5 , where both stdout and stderr are directed to the Terminal.

Command Stdout Stderr cmd1 Piped Terminal cmd2 Terminal Terminal cmd3 Piped Terminal cmd4 Terminal Piped

(^cmd1 | ^cmd2; ^cmd3 | ^cmd4) o+e>| ^cmd5

It runs (^cmd1 | ^cmd2; ^cmd3 | ^cmd4) first, then pipes stdout and stderr to ^cmd5 , where both stdout and stderr are directed to the Terminal.

Command Stdout Stderr cmd1 Piped Terminal cmd2 Terminal Terminal cmd3 Piped Terminal cmd4 Piped Piped

(^cmd1 | ^cmd2; ^cmd3 | ^cmd4) o> test.out

Command Stdout Stderr cmd1 Piped Terminal cmd2 File Terminal cmd3 Piped Terminal cmd4 File Terminal

(^cmd1 | ^cmd2; ^cmd3 | ^cmd4) e> test.out

Command Stdout Stderr cmd1 Piped File cmd2 Terminal File cmd3 Piped File cmd4 Terminal File

(^cmd1 | ^cmd2; ^cmd3 | ^cmd4) o+e> test.out

Command Stdout Stderr cmd1 Piped File cmd2 File File cmd3 Piped File cmd4 File File

Given the following custom commands

def custom-cmd [] { ^ cmd1 | ^ cmd2 ^ cmd3 | ^ cmd4 }

The custom command stdio behavior is the same as the previous section.

In the examples below the body of custom-cmd is (^cmd1 | ^cmd2; ^cmd3 | ^cmd4) .

custom-cmd

Command Stdout Stderr cmd1 Piped Terminal cmd2 Terminal Terminal cmd3 Piped Terminal cmd4 Terminal Terminal

custom-cmd | ^cmd5

It runs custom-cmd first, then pipes stdout to ^cmd5 , where both stdout and stderr are directed to the Terminal.

Command Stdout Stderr cmd1 Piped Terminal cmd2 Terminal Terminal cmd3 Piped Terminal cmd4 Piped Terminal

custom-cmd e>| ^cmd5

It runs custom-cmd first, then pipes stderr to ^cmd5 , where both stdout and stderr are directed to the Terminal.

Command Stdout Stderr cmd1 Piped Terminal cmd2 Terminal Terminal cmd3 Piped Terminal cmd4 Terminal Piped

custom-cmd o+e>| ^cmd5

It runs custom-cmd first, then pipes stdout and stderr to ^cmd5 , where both stdout and stderr are directed to the Terminal.

Command Stdout Stderr cmd1 Piped Terminal cmd2 Terminal Terminal cmd3 Piped Terminal cmd4 Piped Piped

custom-cmd o> test.out

Command Stdout Stderr cmd1 Piped Terminal cmd2 File Terminal cmd3 Piped Terminal cmd4 File Terminal

custom-cmd e> test.out

Command Stdout Stderr cmd1 Piped File cmd2 Terminal File cmd3 Piped File cmd4 Terminal File

custom-cmd o+e> test.out