Boolean
|Description:
|A logical data type that can have only True or False values
|Annotation:
bool
|Literal syntax:
|Either a literal
true or
false
|Casts:
into bool
|See also:
|Types of Data - Booleans
Common commands that can be used with
bool
if,
while
match(in clauses where the expression matches the clause expression, or the
_value which is always true)
is-empty,
is-not-empty
is-admin
is-terminal
The following commands take a closure as their main argument. The return value from the closure must be a boolean:
where/
filter
any,
all,
skip until,
skip while,
take until,
take while
Common operators that can be used with
bool
==,
!=,
<,
<=,
>,
>=
and,
or,
not
in
- Regex comparison operators:
=~,
!~
<regex>
- String comparison operators:
ends-with,
starts-with