Boolean

Description:A logical data type that can have only True or False values
Annotation:bool
Literal syntax:Either a literal true or false
Casts:into bool
See also:Types of Data - Booleans

Common commands that can be used with bool

  • if, while

  • match (in clauses where the expression matches the clause expression, or the _ value which is always true)

  • is-empty, is-not-empty

  • is-admin

  • is-terminal

The following commands take a closure as their main argument. The return value from the closure must be a boolean:

  • where/filter
  • any, all, skip until, skip while, take until, take while

Common operators that can be used with bool

  • ==, !=, <, <=, >, >=
  • and, or, not
  • in
  • Regex comparison operators: =~, !~ <regex>
  • String comparison operators: ends-with, starts-with