Description: A logical data type that can have only True or False values Annotation: bool Literal syntax: Either a literal true or false Casts: into bool See also: Types of Data - Booleans

if , while

match (in clauses where the expression matches the clause expression, or the _ value which is always true)

is-empty , is-not-empty

is-admin

is-terminal

The following commands take a closure as their main argument. The return value from the closure must be a boolean:

where / filter

/ any , all , skip until , skip while , take until , take while