Path
|Description:
|A string that will be expanded into a fully qualified pathname when passed to a command or closure
|Annotation:
path
|Literal syntax:
|None
|Casts:
|N/A (see below)
Additional Language Notes
pathis technically a "syntax shape" rather than a full "type". It is used for annotating strings that should be treated as a path to a filename or directory.
~and
.characters in the string will automatically be expanded treated as a
path.
Example:
def show_difference [ p: path s: string ] { print $"The path is expanded: ($p)" print $"The string is not: ($s)" } # Results cd ~/testing show_difference . . # => The path is expanded: /home/username/testing # => The string is not: . show_difference ~ ~ # => The path is expanded: /home/username # => The string is not: ~ # Multi-level directory traversal is also supported show_difference ... ... # => The path is expanded: /home/ # => The string is not: ...
The built-in syntax highlighting also treats strings and paths differently. Notice when typing the commands in the above example that, depending on your color configuration, the first and second argument will have different colorization.
Casts
There is no
into path command, but several commands can be used to convert to and from a
path:
path expand
path join
path parse
Common commands that can work with
path
path (subcommands)
- See:
help pathfor a full list
- See:
- Most filesystem commands (e.g.,
ls,
rm)
- See:
help commands | where category == filesystem
- See: