List syntax is very similar to that of arrays in JSON. However, commas are not required to separate values when Nushell can easily distinguish them. The values of a list may be delimited by:

Commas > [ foo , bar , baz ] ╭───┬─────╮ │ 0 │ foo │ │ 1 │ bar │ │ 2 │ baz │ ╰───┴─────╯

Spaces (when unambiguous): > [ foo bar baz ] ╭───┬─────╮ │ 0 │ foo │ │ 1 │ bar │ │ 2 │ baz │ ╰───┴─────╯

Line breaks: > [ foo bar baz ] ╭───┬─────╮ │ 0 │ foo │ │ 1 │ bar │ │ 2 │ baz │ ╰───┴─────╯

A list is like a vector or array list in other languages. A list uses 0-based indexing to retrieve values.

Since lists, records and tables form the backbone of Nushell's structured nature, there are too many commands to list here. Here are a few:

any

all

get

select

each , par-each , filter , reduce

, , , skip , skip until , skip while , take , take until , take while

, , , , , first , last , length

, , insert , update , upsert , append See also the to (subcommands) and from (subcommands) for more examples.

, , , See also the and for more examples. where

match Can destructure a list

