The if expression evaluates a condition and then chooses to run a block based on the condition.

For example, you can print "yes", based on a true condition:

if true { print yes } else { print no }

Alternately, you can print "no", based on a false condition:

if false { print yes } else { print no }

The else part of if is optional. If not provided, if a condition is false, the if expression returns null .