if/else
The
if expression evaluates a condition and then chooses to run a block based on the condition.
For example, you can print "yes", based on a true condition:
if true {
print yes
} else {
print no
}
Alternately, you can print "no", based on a false condition:
if false {
print yes
} else {
print no
}
The
else part of
if is optional. If not provided, if a condition is false, the
if expression returns
null.
The code that follows the
else is an expression rather than a block, allowing any number of follow-on
if expressions as well as other types of expressions. For example, this expression returns 100:
if false { 1 } else 100.