Closures are used in Nu extensively as parameters to iteration style commands like each , filter , and reduce , to name but a few. A closure acts like a custom command that can be invoked either explicitly or by other commands. Closures can take parameters, return values and be passed to commands, either builtin or custom.

A closure can be directly invoked using the do command. do {| a , b | $a + $b } 34 8 # => 42

The |args| list can also contain 0 arguments ( || ) or more than one argument |arg1,arg2|

When there are 0 arguments, the || is optional as long as the closure cannot be mistaken for a record (which also uses the curly-brace style). An empty (no-op) closure can be represented as {||}

As in other languages with closures, an important feature is their ability to "close over" variables from the parent scope and use their values even after the parent's scope has ended. In the following example: create_greeter is a custom command that returns a closure

is a custom command that returns a closure It accepts a $greeting argument

argument When the create_greeter command's block ends, the $greeting variable is out of scope

command's block ends, the variable is out of scope However, the closure that is returned has "captured" the value represented by $greeting and can still access it later when the closure itself is called. def create_greeter [ greeting : string ]: nothing -> closure { {| name | $"( $greeting ), ( $name )" } } let greet = create_greeter "Hello" # Invoke the closure with `do` do $greet Dalija # => Hello, Dalija do $greet Ryan # => Hello, Ryan # Redefine greet with a new greeting let greet = create_greeter "Aloha" do $greet Kai # => Aloha, Kai Note that the create_greeter only needs to be defined once.

There are some restrictions on the kind of external values that can be closed over. Only immutable variables like those created with the let keyword or parameters to a custom command can be captured in a closure. Mutable variables created with the mut keyword cannot be captured in a closure. However, you can mutate an $env variable if used by the --env flag passed to the do keyword. If we try to create a closure that attempts to capture a mutable variable we get a compile error: if true { mut x = 9 do {| p | $p + $x } } # => Error: Capture of mutable variable.

You cannot pass a closure to an external command; they are reserved only for Nu usage.

As with other types, you can also assign a closure to a variable, and closures can be included as values in a list or record. let c = {| x | $x + 1 } do $c 1 # => 2 let c = [ {| x | $x + 1 } {| x | $x + 2 } ] do $c.1 1 # => 3

You can also use pipeline input as $in in most closures instead of providing an explicit parameter. For example: 1 .. 5 | each { print $in } # => 1 # => 2 # => 3 # => 4 # => 5 # => ╭────────────╮ # => │ empty list │ # => ╰────────────╯

You can also pass closures themselves into a pipeline assuming the next command knows how to consume it. For example, the do example can be rewritten as: {| a , b | $a + $b } | do $in 34 8 # => 43

As seen above, closures can be returned from a custom command. They can also be returned from another closure. do {|| {|| 3 }} | do $in # => 3