Closure
|Description:
|An anonymous function, often called a lambda function, which accepts parameters and closes over (i.e., uses) variables from outside its scope
|Annotation:
closure
|Literal Syntax:
{|args| expressions } where
|args| is optional.
|Casts:
|N/A
|See also:
|Types of Data - Closures
Closures are used in Nu extensively as parameters to iteration style commands like
each,
filter, and
reduce, to name but a few. A closure acts like a custom command that can be invoked either explicitly or by other commands. Closures can take parameters, return values and be passed to commands, either builtin or custom.
Language Notes
A closure can be directly invoked using the
docommand.
do {|a,b| $a + $b } 34 8 # => 42
The
|args|list can also contain 0 arguments (
||) or more than one argument
|arg1,arg2|
When there are 0 arguments, the
||is optional as long as the closure cannot be mistaken for a record (which also uses the curly-brace style).
- An empty (no-op) closure can be represented as
{||}
As in other languages with closures, an important feature is their ability to "close over" variables from the parent scope and use their values even after the parent's scope has ended.
In the following example:
create_greeteris a custom command that returns a closure
- It accepts a
$greetingargument
- When the
create_greetercommand's block ends, the
$greetingvariable is out of scope
- However, the closure that is returned has "captured" the value represented by
$greetingand can still access it later when the closure itself is called.
def create_greeter [ greeting: string ]: nothing -> closure { {|name| $"($greeting), ($name)" } } let greet = create_greeter "Hello" # Invoke the closure with `do` do $greet Dalija # => Hello, Dalija do $greet Ryan # => Hello, Ryan # Redefine greet with a new greeting let greet = create_greeter "Aloha" do $greet Kai # => Aloha, Kai
Note that the
create_greeteronly needs to be defined once.
There are some restrictions on the kind of external values that can be closed over. Only immutable variables like those created with the
letkeyword or parameters to a custom command can be captured in a closure. Mutable variables created with the
mutkeyword cannot be captured in a closure. However, you can mutate an
$envvariable if used by the
--envflag passed to the
dokeyword.
If we try to create a closure that attempts to capture a mutable variable we get a compile error:
if true { mut x = 9 do {|p| $p + $x } } # => Error: Capture of mutable variable.
You cannot pass a closure to an external command; they are reserved only for Nu usage.
As with other types, you can also assign a closure to a variable, and closures can be included as values in a list or record.
let c = {|x| $x + 1 } do $c 1 # => 2
let c = [ {|x| $x + 1 } {|x| $x + 2 } ] do $c.1 1 # => 3
You can also use pipeline input as
$inin most closures instead of providing an explicit parameter. For example:
1..5 | each { print $in } # => 1 # => 2 # => 3 # => 4 # => 5 # => ╭────────────╮ # => │ empty list │ # => ╰────────────╯
You can also pass closures themselves into a pipeline assuming the next command knows how to consume it. For example, the
doexample can be rewritten as:
{|a,b| $a + $b} | do $in 34 8 # => 43
As seen above, closures can be returned from a custom command. They can also be returned from another closure.
do {|| {|| 3 }} | do $in # => 3
As closures are closely related to functions or commands, their parameters can be typed.
do {|a:int,b:int| $a + $b } 34 8 # => 42
Common commands that can be used with a
closure
all
any
collect
do
each
explain
filter
group-by
interleave
items
par-each
reduce
skip until
skip while
take until
tee
update
upsert
zip
Examples of using closures
Here are a few select, concise examples to illustrate the broad use of closures with some of the aforementioned common Nushell commands:
The
each command iterates over input, applying a closure to transform each item.
[1 2 3] | each {|num| $num * 10 }
# => ╭───┬────╮
# => │ 0 │ 10 │
# => │ 1 │ 20 │
# => │ 2 │ 30 │
# => ╰───┴────╯
The
where command filters data based on the result of a closure (true: keep, false: reject).
1..100 | where {|num| $num > 80 and $num < 86 }
# => ╭───┬────╮
# => │ 0 │ 81 │
# => │ 1 │ 82 │
# => │ 2 │ 83 │
# => │ 3 │ 84 │
# => │ 4 │ 85 │
# => ╰───┴────╯
The
sort-by command sorts a list or table. The closure determines and returns the sort key.
["apple" "banana" "kiwi"] | sort-by {|fruit_name| $fruit_name | str length }
# => ╭───┬────────╮
# => │ 0 │ kiwi │
# => │ 1 │ apple │
# => │ 2 │ banana │
# => ╰───┴────────╯
The
reduce command processes a list to accumulate a single result. The closure defines how to combine the current item with the (intermediate) accumulated value.
[1 2 3 4] | reduce {|accumulator, current_value| $accumulator + $current_value }
# => 10