+ - Plus / Addition

- - Minus / Subtraction

* - Multiply

/ - Divide

== - Equal

!= - Not Equal

// - Floor Division

< - Less Than

> - Greater Than

<= - Less Than or Equal To

>= - Greater Than or Equal To

mod - Modulo

- Modulo ** - Pow

Nushell provides support for these bitwise operators:

bit-or - bitwise or

bit-xor - bitwise exclusive or

bit-and - bitwise and

bit-shl - bitwise shift left

bit-shr - bitwise shift right

=~ / like - Regex Match / Contains

=~ / like - Regex Match / Contains

!~ / not-like - Not Regex Match / Not Contains

in - Is a member of (doesn't use regex)

not-in - Is not a member of (doesn't use regex)

has - Contains a value of (doesn't use regex)

not-has - Does not contain a value of (doesn't use regex)

starts-with - Starts With

not-starts-with - Does not start with

ends-with - Ends With

not-ends-with - Does not end with

and - And

or - Or

