Operators

Arithmetic Operators

  • + - Plus / Addition
  • - - Minus / Subtraction
  • * - Multiply
  • / - Divide
  • == - Equal
  • != - Not Equal
  • // - Floor Division
  • < - Less Than
  • > - Greater Than
  • <= - Less Than or Equal To
  • >= - Greater Than or Equal To
  • mod - Modulo
  • ** - Pow

Bitwise Operators

Nushell provides support for these bitwise operators:

  • bit-or - bitwise or
  • bit-xor - bitwise exclusive or
  • bit-and - bitwise and
  • bit-shl - bitwise shift left
  • bit-shr - bitwise shift right

Other operators

  • =~/like - Regex Match / Contains
  • !~/not-like - Not Regex Match / Not Contains
  • in - Is a member of (doesn't use regex)
  • not-in - Is not a member of (doesn't use regex)
  • has - Contains a value of (doesn't use regex)
  • not-has - Does not contain a value of (doesn't use regex)
  • starts-with - Starts With
  • not-starts-with - Does not start with
  • ends-with - Ends With
  • not-ends-with - Does not end with
  • and - And
  • or - Or

Brackets

TODO

( and )

[ and ]

{ and }