Operators
Arithmetic Operators
+- Plus / Addition
-- Minus / Subtraction
*- Multiply
/- Divide
==- Equal
!=- Not Equal
//- Floor Division
<- Less Than
>- Greater Than
<=- Less Than or Equal To
>=- Greater Than or Equal To
mod- Modulo
**- Pow
Bitwise Operators
Nushell provides support for these bitwise operators:
bit-or- bitwise or
bit-xor- bitwise exclusive or
bit-and- bitwise and
bit-shl- bitwise shift left
bit-shr- bitwise shift right
Other operators
=~/
like- Regex Match / Contains
!~/
not-like- Not Regex Match / Not Contains
in- Is a member of (doesn't use regex)
not-in- Is not a member of (doesn't use regex)
has- Contains a value of (doesn't use regex)
not-has- Does not contain a value of (doesn't use regex)
starts-with- Starts With
not-starts-with- Does not start with
ends-with- Ends With
not-ends-with- Does not end with
and- And
or- Or
Brackets
TODO