: - Read as is type of

- Read as -> - Read as "becomes type of" or as to type of in custom commands in the return type position

There are several syntactic forms that can have type signatures:

Variable declarations

Parameter declarations in custom commands and closures

Input and Return type declarations for custom commands

The following code snippets illustrates these kinds of type signatures:

# Variable declaration let x: int = 9 # Parameter declaration in custom commands def my-command [ x : int , y : string ] { } # Parameter declaration in closures do {| nums : list < int >| $nums | describe } [ 1 2 3 ] # Input and Return type declaration on a custom command def my-filter []: nothing -> list { } # Multiple Input/Return type signatures on a custom command def my-filter []: [ nothing -> list range -> list ] { }

For a further discussion on custom command signatures please refer to: Custom Commands And also: Command Signature

There are 3 forms of valid type signatures in Nu:

Basic: E.g. int , bool , string , etc.

, , , etc. Compound: list<string> , record<type: int, bar: string>



This section does not enumerate all of the various ways to create parameters and flags to custom commands. Here we only discuss the type annotation to both types of parameters.

If a parameter to a custom command or a closure is type-annotated, then it will have the : operator after the name followed by the type signature and before any default value.

E.g., a fully articulated parameter with a type annotation:

def fully [ some ?: int = 9 ] { $some }

The above command has an optional parameter of type int with a default value of 9.

If a flag has a type annotation, then it expects an argument matching that type which can be any for all types. If the type is missing, then the flag is assumed to be either present or not present at the call site.

Thus, within the body of the command, the type of that flag's named variable binding will be bool and its value will be true if the flag is present and false if not present.

You cannot use the bool type as a flag annotation as that is the same as the the existence or not of the occurrence of the flag.

(TODO: Needs update for changes in 0.92)

In Nu, closures have a simpler kind of type annotations for parameters than custom commands. Basically, closures can have type annotations for their parameters but not optional or default values.

E.g. An annotated closure: