Type signatures
The infix type operators
:- Read as
is type of
->- Read as "becomes type of" or as
to type ofin custom commands in the return type position
Nushell constructs with type signatures
There are several syntactic forms that can have type signatures:
- Variable declarations
- Parameter declarations in custom commands and closures
- Input and Return type declarations for custom commands
The following code snippets illustrates these kinds of type signatures:
# Variable declaration
let x: int = 9
# Parameter declaration in custom commands
def my-command [x: int, y: string] { }
# Parameter declaration in closures
do {|nums : list<int>| $nums | describe} [ 1 2 3 ]
# Input and Return type declaration on a custom command
def my-filter []: nothing -> list { }
# Multiple Input/Return type signatures on a custom command
def my-filter []: [
nothing -> list
range -> list
] { }
For a further discussion on custom command signatures please refer to: Custom Commands And also: Command Signature
Kinds of type signatures
There are 3 forms of valid type signatures in Nu:
- Basic: E.g.
int,
bool,
string, etc.
- Compound:
list<string>,
record<type: int, bar: string>
Custom command parameters and flags
This section does not enumerate all of the various ways to create parameters and flags to custom commands. Here we only discuss the type annotation to both types of parameters.
Parameters
If a parameter to a custom command or a closure is type-annotated, then it will have the
: operator after the name followed by the type signature and before any default value.
E.g., a fully articulated parameter with a type annotation:
def fully [some?: int = 9] { $some }
The above command has an optional parameter of type
int with a default value of 9.
Type annotations for flags.
If a flag has a type annotation, then it expects an argument matching that type which can be
any for all types. If the type is missing, then the flag is assumed to be either present or not present at the call site.
Thus, within the body of the command, the type of that flag's named variable binding will be
bool and its value will be
true if the flag is present and
false if not present.
You cannot use the
bool type as a flag annotation as that is the same as the the existence or not of the occurrence of the flag.
Closure parameters
(TODO: Needs update for changes in 0.92)
In Nu, closures have a simpler kind of type annotations for parameters than custom commands. Basically, closures can have type annotations for their parameters but not optional or default values.
E.g. An annotated closure:
let cl = {|x: int, y: string| $"x: ($x), y: ($y)" }
do $cl 88 'hello'
# => x: 88, y: hello