Nu supports Unicode strings as the basic text type.

Internally strings are UTF-8 encoded, to ensure a consistent behavior of string operations across different platforms and simplify interoperability with most platforms and the web.

They have an associated length and do not rely on the C-style null character for termination.

As strings have to be valid UTF-8 for effective string operations, they can not be used to represent arbitrary binary data. For this please use the binary data type.

Different display operations might impose limitations on which non-printable or printable characters get shown. One relevant area are the ANSI escape sequences that can be used to affect the display on the terminal. Certain operations may choose to ignore those.