Binary
|Description:
|Represents binary data
|Annotation:
binary
|Literal Syntax:
0x[ffffffff] - hex-based binary representation
0o[1234567] - octal-based binary representation
0b[10101010101] - binary-based binary representation
|Casts:
into binary
|See also:
|Types of data - Binary
Additional Language Notes
Incomplete bytes are left-padded with zeros.
Spaces can be used to improve readability. For example,
0x[ffff ffff].
Common commands that can be used with
binary
into binary
bitssubcommands (see
help bitsfor a list)
bytessubcommands (see
help bytesfor a list)
encode
take