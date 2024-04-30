Custom values are those that might be created by Nushell internal commands or plugins. For instance, a plugin might generate a custom value that encodes data in a binary format or some other data type like structured data used by the Polars plugin or SQLite.

Example - SQLite:

[[ a b ]; [ c d ] [ e f ]] | into sqlite test.db open test.db | describe # => SQLiteDatabase

The output from describe is SQLiteDatabase , which is a CustomValue data type.

Example - Polars Plugin (formerly DataFrame)

Note: The nu_plugin_polars plugin is required for the following example to work - See the Polars release announcement or The Book for instructions on installing and registering.