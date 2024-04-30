CustomValue
|Description:
|An opaque data type that is only used internally in Nushell by built-in commands or plugins.
|Annotation:
|None
|Literal syntax:
|None
|Casts:
|None
Additional Language Notes
Custom values are those that might be created by Nushell internal commands or plugins. For instance, a plugin might generate a custom value that encodes data in a binary format or some other data type like structured data used by the Polars plugin or SQLite.
Example - SQLite:
[[a b]; [c d] [e f]] | into sqlite test.db open test.db | describe # => SQLiteDatabase
The output from describe is
SQLiteDatabase, which is a CustomValue data type.
Example - Polars Plugin (formerly DataFrame)
Note: The
nu_plugin_polarsplugin is required for the following example to work - See the Polars release announcement or The Book for instructions on installing and registering.
ls | polars into-df | describe # => NuDataFrameCustomValue
Values used by external commands (e.g.,
curl) are not of the
CustomValuetype.
You might encounter a custom value in your interaction with parts of Nushell. Depending on the specific example, you should let the command handle it as described in the help documentation for that command or plugin.
There is not necessarily a string representation of any custom value.